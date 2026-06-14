Four Dead in Fatal Accident Between Car and Lorry in Bentong

A fatal accident between a car and a lorry has left four dead, including a one-year-old baby, in Bentong on Sunday. Preliminary investigations showed that the accident involved a lorry carrying a load of metal dust and a car with three passengers.

A fatal accident between a car and a lorry has left four dead , including a one-year-old baby, in Bentong on Sunday. Pahang police chief Comm Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that the incident occurred along KM 43 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway.

Preliminary investigations showed that the accident involved a lorry carrying a load of metal dust that was driven by a 40-year-old local man, and a car driven by a 55-year-old local man with three passengers aged one to 58. It is believed that the lorry driver then lost control of his vehicle at the scene of the accident, which was on a slope. It then overturned, crushing the car that was on the left lane.

The car driver and all three passengers were confirmed dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the trailer lorry driver suffered injuries to the head and hip and is receiving further medical treatment. A post mortem will be conducted on Monday. The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Further investigations will be carried out to determine the full cause of the incident





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Fatal Accident Car Lorry Collision Four Dead Bentong Road Transport Act 1987

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