Former Umno Secretary-General Annuar Musa Mocks Party Over Moves, Claims They Were Sanctioned and Later Reversed by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa has mocked his former party over several moves which he claimed were sanctioned and later reversed by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. He pointed to Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s resignation as Melaka executive councillor in January, the Negeri Sembilan political turmoil last month, and Johor Barisan Nasional’s declaration that it would go solo in the next state election.

Former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa has mocked his former party over several moves which he claimed were sanctioned and later reversed by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi .

Annuar, a PAS central committee member, said these were mere tactical manoeuvres for political optics, particularly due to Umno’s ties with Pakatan Harapan and DAP. He pointed to Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s resignation as Melaka executive councillor in January, the Negeri Sembilan political turmoil last month, and Johor Barisan Nasional’s declaration that it would go solo in the next state election. Akmal resigned as Melaka exco to fight DAP, then the Umno president overruled him.

(Negeri Sembilan BN chief) Jalaluddin Alias withdrew support for the menteri besar from PKR, then the Umno president reversed the decision. Now Johor BN chief Onn Hafiz Ghazi declares that they will go solo (in the state polls), he said in a Facebook post. Akmal resigned as Melaka exco in January so that he could ‘fight DAP to the end’, but this was eventually rejected by chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh three months later.

Last month, Negeri Sembilan Umno attempted to unseat Aminuddin Harun as menteri besar by retracting support, but the central leadership later said it would continue backing Aminuddin’s unity administration for the sake of political stability. More recently, Onn Hafiz announced on Friday that Johor BN would contest all 56 state seats up for grabs in the next state election, potentially setting up clashes with PH despite being federal allies.

Zahid has not commented on the matter but BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir said today that this decision did not amount to a betrayal of the federal unity government. PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim is set to discuss Johor BN’s announcement with Zahid





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Annuar Musa Umno Pakatan Harapan DAP Umno Youth Dr Akmal Saleh Negeri Sembilan BN Johor BN State Election Federal Unity Government Zahid Hamidi Zambry Abdul Kadir Anwar Ibrahim

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