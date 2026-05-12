Former Umno information chief warns of BN risk if voters don't see change in Umno

If BN does not see changes in Umno, Barisan Nasional risks failing to benefit from the voter dissatisfaction with the current government, former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan warns. He sheds light on anti-establishment figures who are likely to split the vote, making it difficult for BN to claim the prime minister's post in a post-election scenario.

Former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan warns that Barisan Nasional risks failing to benefit from voter dissatisfaction with the current government if Malaysians do not see changes in Umno, and any BN comeback would depend on the coalition's ability to convince voters that it genuinely renewed itself since its defeats in 2018 and 2022.

He identifies anti-establishment figures Rafizi Ramli and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman as those building a brand around being outside the establishment and unlikely to win enough seats to form the government but could split the vote, potentially leading to a Perikatan Nasional (PN) dominance in the next general election. Despite previously pushing for the unity alliance to continue into the 16th general election (GE16), the Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said the coalition may still pursue electoral pacts with 'other parties' to avoid overlapping seat contests





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Barisan Nasional Barisan Nasional Risk Umno Changes Voter Dissatisfaction Anti-Establishment Figures Rafizi Ramli Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman Union Alliance Melaka And Johor State Polls Second Half Of 2026 Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Electoral Pacts With Other Parties

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