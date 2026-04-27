Former TSMC Employee Sentenced to 10 Years for Trade Secret Theft

A Taiwanese court sentenced a former TSMC engineer to 10 years in prison for stealing trade secrets to benefit Tokyo Electron. The case highlights the risks to Taiwan's economic security and the importance of protecting intellectual property in the semiconductor industry.

TAIPEI – A former Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company ( TSMC ) employee has been handed a decade-long prison sentence by a Taiwanese court for the deliberate theft of crucial trade secrets intended to provide a competitive advantage to his subsequent employer, the Taiwanese branch of Tokyo Electron .

This case underscores the escalating concerns surrounding intellectual property protection within the highly competitive semiconductor industry, and the lengths to which companies and individuals will go to gain an edge. TSMC, a global leader in contract semiconductor chip manufacturing, is renowned for producing state-of-the-art chips for prominent technology firms like Nvidia and Apple. The court’s decision highlights the severity with which Taiwan views the compromise of its technological and economic security.

The convicted individual, identified as Chen Li-ming, an engineer who transitioned to Tokyo Electron following his departure from TSMC, was found guilty of leveraging his existing relationships with former TSMC colleagues to bolster Tokyo Electron’s position in securing more lucrative contracts with the Taiwanese chipmaking giant. Tokyo Electron is already a significant provider of essential chipmaking equipment to TSMC, and Chen’s actions were deemed to be a calculated attempt to further enhance the Japanese company’s influence.

The Taiwan Intellectual Property and Commercial Court determined that Chen acted ‘in pursuit of his personal job performance,’ directly violating both the National Security Act and the Trade Secrets Act. The court emphasized that Chen’s conduct posed substantial ‘risks to TSMC’s trade secrets and Taiwan’s economic security,’ justifying the harsh sentence. This isn’t an isolated incident; it reflects a broader trend of industrial espionage targeting Taiwan’s leading-edge technology sector.

The court’s statement serves as a strong deterrent to others contemplating similar breaches of trust and intellectual property rights. Beyond Chen, three additional individuals who were employed by TSMC at the time of the incident also received prison sentences, ranging from two to six years, indicating a degree of collaboration or knowledge of the illicit activities.

Furthermore, Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan subsidiary was ordered to financially compensate TSMC with NT$100 million (approximately US$3.2 million) and was also subjected to a separate fine of NT$50 million. The court specifically criticized Tokyo Electron for ‘failing to properly fulfil its corporate social responsibility in supervising its employees,’ suggesting a lack of adequate internal controls and oversight. The company had previously announced the termination of Chen’s employment.

An employee of Tokyo Electron, convicted of attempting to obstruct justice by deleting image files copied by Chen, received a ten-month suspended sentence. While both Tokyo Electron Taiwan and TSMC initially refrained from providing immediate commentary on the verdict when approached by AFP, the outcome sends a clear message about the consequences of intellectual property theft and the importance of safeguarding sensitive information in the semiconductor industry.

During the initial investigation, TSMC had asserted that Tokyo Electron Taiwan did not represent a direct competitive threat and that the stolen trade secrets had not been disseminated to any external parties, a point that likely influenced the financial penalties rather than a more severe outcome for the company as a whole





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