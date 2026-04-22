Former Thai Abbot Sentenced to 50 Years for Massive Two Billion Baht Embezzlement Scandal

A Thai court has sentenced the former abbot of Wat Rai Khing to 50 years in prison for embezzling over two billion baht in temple funds, which were laundered through online gambling and luxury asset purchases.

In a landmark ruling that has reverberated across the Buddhist landscape of Thailand , the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Taling Chan has handed down a severe 50-year prison sentence to the former abbot of Wat Rai Khing . Known widely by the name Tid Yaem, the former monk was found guilty of orchestrating a massive embezzlement scheme that siphoned over two billion baht, equivalent to approximately 62.

14 million US dollars, from temple coffers and foundation accounts. This judicial decision follows an extensive investigation that exposed a web of financial deceit, money laundering, and deep-seated corruption that spanned from 2021 to 2024. The court convicted the former abbot on 19 separate counts of malfeasance and the misappropriation of sacred assets, ultimately imposing the maximum cumulative sentence allowed under Thai penal statutes. Alongside the prison term, he has been mandated by the court to restitute 28 million baht, a fraction of the total funds alleged to have been misused. The intricate investigation into this religious scandal began in mid-2025, after whistleblowers raised concerns regarding the fiscal integrity of the temple. In a dramatic turn, officers from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau went undercover, masquerading as monks to infiltrate the inner workings of the temple and document the illicit activities firsthand. The evidence gathered was damning. Authorities revealed that Tid Yaem had systematically redirected donations intended for public merit and foundation initiatives to finance a life of extreme luxury and high-stakes vice. Financial forensic audits showed that vast sums were funneled into online gambling networks, with a particular focus on baccarat. Further analysis of bank statements linked these transfers to several close associates, including a woman identified as a gambling broker, who received over 63 million baht, and two former monks who acted as conduits for the illicit funds, receiving 113 million and 63 million baht respectively. These individuals were each sentenced to eight years in prison for their roles in facilitating the fraud. Beyond the gambling dens, the misappropriated wealth was laundered through the acquisition of high-end real estate and opulent assets. Investigators discovered that the stolen donations had been converted into luxury condominiums in Pattaya, sprawling tracts of land in northern Thailand and the scenic Wang Nam Khiao district, and an array of high-value jewelry and vehicles. In response to the scale of the theft, the Anti-Money Laundering Office has initiated a comprehensive seizure operation. Thus far, officials have reclaimed hundreds of assets with a total valuation exceeding 400 million baht, aiming to restore these funds to Wat Rai Khing. While one associate, known for managing temple-based cafe and rental operations, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence, the sheer magnitude of this scandal serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within large religious institutions. The Thai Buddhist community now faces a period of mourning and reflection as the legal proceedings highlight the urgent need for greater transparency, financial oversight, and structural reform within the country’s revered monastic foundations





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