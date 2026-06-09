A young Malaysian from a religious background has achieved academic excellence and leadership awards in the US. He graduated with a Bachelor of Economics degree from Michigan State University under the MARA Young Talent Development Programme.

Former Tahfiz Student From Selangor Graduates In US, Earns Awards For Leadership & Academic Excellence . Muhammad Izzahan Isman , a young Malaysian from a religious background, has achieved academic excellence and leadership awards in the US.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Economics degree from Michigan State University under the MARA Young Talent Development Programme. Izzahan's success challenges the notion that a religious education limits opportunities, proving that students from such backgrounds can thrive and compete on the global stage. He received several prestigious recognitions, including the Spartan Difference Award - Initiative, the Green Cranium Award - Problem Solving (Honorary Recipient), and ROTC Academic Ribbons for maintaining an academic performance above 3.5.

He was actively involved in co-curricular and leadership activities, serving as a cadet in the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC). His commitment and performance throughout the programme earned him official recognition from Professor of Military Science Lieutenant Colonel Sisoura, who commended his professionalism and leadership development. News of Izzahan's achievements has since drawn praise from many, with social media users describing him as an example of a well-rounded young Malaysian capable of balancing academic excellence, character development, and leadership.

His success not only brings pride to his family and the institutions that helped shape him, but also serves as a reminder that Malaysian youths can compete and excel internationally when given the opportunity and support to grow





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Muhammad Izzahan Isman MARA Young Talent Development Programme Michigan State University Academic Excellence Leadership Awards

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