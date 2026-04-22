Former Sabah CM Harris Salleh Suggests Infrastructure Focus Over Revenue Disputes

Former Chief Minister Tan Sri Harris Salleh proposes that Sabah should prioritize federal investment in schools, hospitals, and basic infrastructure instead of continuing the protracted debate over the 40 percent tax revenue entitlement.

Former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Harris Salleh has put forward a pragmatic alternative to the long-standing and often contentious debate regarding the 40 percent net revenue entitlement owed to the state of Sabah under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Express, the 96-year-old veteran politician suggested that the state government should pivot its focus away from purely pursuing monetary payouts and instead exert stronger pressure on the Federal Government to prioritize the development of essential public infrastructure. Harris argued that the current obsession with calculating and debating the exact percentage of tax revenue misses the bigger picture, which is the immediate and desperate need for functional services and facilities that directly impact the daily lives of Sabahans. According to Harris, who served as Chief Minister between 1976 and 1985, the true value of federal investment lies in tangible assets rather than liquid cash transfers. He posited that if the federal authorities were pushed to fully fund and overhaul the state's crumbling school systems, aging hospital infrastructure, and deteriorating road networks, the monetary value of such an undertaking would likely dwarf the 40 percent revenue entitlement currently being contested. Harris emphasized that the state government would be better served by securing commitments for massive infrastructure projects, such as the comprehensive upgrading of water supply systems and the construction of new government quarters, which have long been neglected or under-maintained. He believes that these investments provide a more sustainable and impactful legacy for the state than a fluctuating stream of tax revenue, which can often be subject to political interpretation and bureaucratic delay. Reflecting on the technical aspects of the fiscal dispute, Harris noted that the federal government already bears the heavy financial burden of managing education and health sectors in Sabah. He suggested that if one were to conduct a rigorous audit of federal expenditure on these two specific sectors alone, it would likely reveal that the spending already meets or exceeds the 40 percent threshold cited in the constitutional provisions. By shifting the discourse toward the specific development of infrastructure, Harris believes Sabah can sidestep the prolonged and often unproductive legalistic arguments that have characterized the federal-state relationship for years. He contends that the Parliament possesses the legislative and financial power to facilitate these improvements immediately if the state leadership adopts a more cooperative and development-oriented approach. Ultimately, Harris remains convinced that securing concrete improvements to public amenities is the most effective way to improve the socio-economic standing of the people of Sabah, rendering the complex debate over revenue sharing largely redundant if the federal government fulfills its core duties toward the state





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