Former PM Muhyiddin Yassin Slams New UEC Policy as Political Decision

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has criticized the government's new policy on United Examination Certificate (UEC) graduates entering public universities, stating that it was a political decision taken to retain DAP's support. He questioned the wisdom of making key policy decisions based on political considerations alone and urged the government to return to the fundamentals of the national education policy.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin claims that the government's new policy on United Examination Certificate ( UEC ) graduates entering public universities was a political decision taken merely to retain DAP's support.

The Bersatu president viewed the move as a rushed decision that had political purposes. Muhyiddin maintained that key policy decisions should not be made based on political considerations alone, calling for holistic studies to be done first to weigh the impact this move would have on the national education system. He urged the government to return to the fundamentals of the national education policy and its philosophy in weighing the policy on UEC graduates





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UEC Public Universities Political Decision Political Considerations National Education Policy National Language National Unity Malaysian Identity Education Policy Chinese Independent Secondary Schools Tahfiz Institutions Private Schools SPM Certificate BM And History Subjects Chinese Linguistics Chinese Studies University Entrance Via STPM Foundation Programmes Matriculation

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