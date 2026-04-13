Former PM Muhyiddin Yassin's Trial: Financial Details of Bersatu Scrutinized

Testimonies in the trial of former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin revealed financial details of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), including transactions and the role of key individuals and regulations.

Testimony in the trial of former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin continued today, with witnesses providing details regarding financial transactions involving Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia ( Bersatu ). The trial, held at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, saw the confirmation of significant fund transfers to the political party, raising questions about the source and handling of these funds. Evidence presented included banking records and statements from former government officials, painting a picture of financial activity within Bersatu during Muhyiddin's tenure as Prime Minister.

The proceedings shed light on the inner workings of the party's finances, providing valuable insights into its operations and financial practices during the relevant period. The testimonies also delved into the role of key individuals and the compliance of Bersatu with existing regulations. Key witnesses, including Maybank and CIMB Bank representatives, provided detailed accounts of financial transactions. Chang Hui Chin, a Maybank operations officer, confirmed that KCJ Engineering Sdn Bhd had issued RM800,000 via four Maybank Islamic cheques to Bersatu in 2022. Lee Hui Nee, a CIMB Bank manager, had previously confirmed that RM19.3 million in 28 cheques were deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB account between August 2021 and November 2022. These financial details are crucial to understanding the flow of funds to Bersatu.

Also, the former Registrar of Societies (RoS) assistant director Mohamad Amin Idris testified about the party's financial submissions and the RoS's oversight role. Amin acknowledged that Bersatu's financial statements recorded incoming donations but did not provide specific details on the sources. The cross-examination of witnesses by Muhyiddin’s lawyer, Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad, aimed to clarify the nature of these transactions and the degree of transparency. Furthermore, Jazman Azi Jamalludin, a former division secretary from the Prime Minister’s Department, confirmed Muhyiddin's tenure and salary details during his time as prime minister.

The proceedings also examined the legal and constitutional aspects of Bersatu's operations. The former RoS assistant director explained that the party’s constitution allows for donations from any source. The testimonies highlighted that the Societies Act does not mandate a specific format for financial statements, providing some context to the level of detail provided by Bersatu in their filings. Additionally, Amin addressed the RoS's authority to seek further information, which was never exercised. The discussion extended to the role of the party president and the mechanisms for managing party funds. The legal team focused on demonstrating compliance with relevant regulations and addressing any potential concerns regarding the handling of financial matters.

Moreover, the trial explored the circumstances that could lead to the deregistration of a society under the Societies Act. The evidence presented and the testimonies given contribute to a complex legal case.





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Muhyiddin Yassin Bersatu Trial Finance Donations

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