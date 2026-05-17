Former PKR Ministers Form New Party, Resign From Parliament

Former ministers Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced their resignation from PKR to form Parti Bersama Malaysia, while also vacating their parliamentary seats. They clarified their decision as not being party-hopping but willingly surrendering the mandates they won under PKR and Pakatan Harapan.

Former ministers Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced their resignation from PKR to form Parti Bersama Malaysia , while also vacating their parliamentary seats.

They formally notified the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat of their resignations as MPs for Pandan and Setiawangsa. Both leaders explained their decision as not being party-hopping but willingly surrendering the mandates they won under PKR and Pakatan Harapan before joining another party. PKR's financial bond for MPs only applies to those who leave the party while retaining their seats.

Rafizi and Nik Nazmi confirmed their intention to contest the Pandan and Setiawangsa seats under a Bersama ticket in the next general election





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Election Party PKR Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad Parti Bersama Malaysia Anti-Hopping Law General Election Merdeka 50 Pandan Setiawangsa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Ministers Resign From PKR, Join Bersama Malaysia in Political RealignmentDatuk Seri Mohd. Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announce their departure from PKR and entry into Bersama Malaysia, signifying a major shift in Malaysia's political landscape. The move aims to focus on developing new leadership while stepping down from their parliamentary roles.

Read more »

Former PKR MPs Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi to resign and join Parti Bersama MalaysiaPandan MP Rafizi Ramli and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi announced they will quit PKR, vacate their parliamentary seats and officially join Parti Bersama Malaysia. Both will submit resignation letters to the Dewan Rakyat speaker and PKR secretary‑general, ending decades‑long ties with the party after recent internal defeats and criticism of the government.

Read more »

Former PKR Ministers Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Resign and Join Parti Bersama MalaysiaFormer PKR MPs and ministers Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced they will resign their parliamentary seats in Pandan and Setiawangsa effective May 18 and will join Parti Bersama Malaysia on May 19, submitting resignation letters to the PKR secretary‑general and notifying the Parliament Speaker.

Read more »

PKR Automatically Terminates Members MP Rafizi Ramli, Nik Nazmi Nik AhmadPKR announced that the party membership of Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad is automatically terminated under the party's constitution following their announcement to resign from the party and vacate their parliamentary seats.

Read more »