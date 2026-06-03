The Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur has acquitted and discharged the former head of a ministry's corporate communications unit, Nur Fazreen Mohamad Kamal, from a charge of receiving a RM5,268 bribe three years ago.

The Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur has acquitted and discharged the former head of a ministry's corporate communications unit, Nur Fazreen Mohamad Kamal, from a charge of receiving a RM5,268 bribe three years ago.

The decision was made by Judge Suzana Hussin on Wednesday, June 3, after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer A. Selvam informed the court that the accused had paid a compound following a representation submitted to the prosecution. The MACC offered a compound under Section 92 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001, and the accused paid the compound on May 12.

The prosecution then requested that the main charge under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 and the alternative charge under Section 165 of the Penal Code against the accused be withdrawn. Lawyer T. Sivaranjeni, representing Nur Fazreen, confirmed that her client had settled the compound payment and requested that the mother of four be discharged and acquitted of the charges. After hearing applications from both parties, Judge Suzana then discharged and acquitted Nur Fazreen.

The court granted the defence application for the accused to be discharged and acquitted of these charges, given that the accused has paid the compound as offered by the MACC. Nur Fazreen was accused of receiving a RM5,268 bribe from a woman as partial payment for a gold bracelet, being inducement to verify exhibition equipment rental services for a company.

The charge was framed under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act punishable under Section 24(1), which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted. The case has been a significant one, with many watching to see the outcome.

In related news, Malaysia and Singapore have deepened their cooperation in alternative dispute resolution, with the two countries signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday, June 3. The MOU aims to promote the use of alternative dispute resolution methods in both countries, and to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the dispute resolution process. The MOU was signed by the Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tengku Maimun binti Tuan Mat, and the Chief Justice of Singapore, Sundaresh Menon.

The signing of the MOU is seen as a significant step forward in the cooperation between the two countries, and is expected to benefit the people of both nations. In a statement, the Chief Justice of Malaysia said that the MOU is a testament to the strong relationship between Malaysia and Singapore, and that it will promote the use of alternative dispute resolution methods in both countries.

The Chief Justice of Singapore also welcomed the signing of the MOU, saying that it will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the dispute resolution process in both countries. The MOU is seen as a significant development in the cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore, and is expected to have a positive impact on the people of both nations.

The cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore in alternative dispute resolution is a significant step forward, and is expected to benefit the people of both countries. The MOU aims to promote the use of alternative dispute resolution methods in both countries, and to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the dispute resolution process.

The signing of the MOU is seen as a significant step forward in the cooperation between the two countries, and is expected to benefit the people of both nations. The cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore in alternative dispute resolution is a significant development, and is expected to have a positive impact on the people of both countries.

The MOU aims to promote the use of alternative dispute resolution methods in both countries, and to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the dispute resolution process. The signing of the MOU is seen as a significant step forward in the cooperation between the two countries, and is expected to benefit the people of both nations





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