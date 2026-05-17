Former Ministers Resign From PKR, Join Bersama Malaysia in Political Realignment

Datuk Seri Mohd. Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announce their departure from PKR and entry into Bersama Malaysia, signifying a major shift in Malaysia's political landscape. The move aims to focus on developing new leadership while stepping down from their parliamentary roles.

In a significant political shift, former ministers Datuk Seri Mohd. Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad have announced their resignation from the Pandan and Setiawangsa parliamentary constituencies, respectively, while also departing from the People’s Justice Party (PKR).

Both leaders confirmed that formal letters of resignation would be submitted to Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Tan Sri Johari Abdul, outlining their decision. The announcement was made during a political direction event held at the PJ Performing Arts Center today.

Additionally, the duo revealed plans to join the Bersama Malaysia Party (Bersama), effective immediately. A written notice will also be sent to PKR Secretary-General, Datuk Dr. Fuziah Salleh, informing her of their departure. Mohd. Rafizi acknowledged their group’s shortcomings but emphasized their commitment to upholding the torch of idealism while they still have strength.

He stated that they would focus all their efforts on nurturing the next generation of young leaders within Bersama, alongside Nik Nazmi and their colleagues. This move marks a pivotal moment in Malaysian politics, as both leaders seek to carve a new path forward with their shift in allegiance





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Malaysian Politics PKR Resignation Bersama Malaysia Leadership Transition Mohd. Rafizi Ramli

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