Former Marine Corps Commander Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Death of Marine Cpl.

Former Marine Corps 1st Division commander Lim Seong-geun was sentenced to three years in prison on May 8, 2025, for professional negligence resulting in death and violating a military order during a flood search operation in 2023. The court emphasized the importance of safety equipment and the need to respect orders in military operations.

Former Marine Corps 1st Division commander Lim Seong-geun was sentenced to three years in prison on May 8, 2025, after being held criminally responsible for the death of Marine Cpl.

Chae Su-geun during a flood search operation in 2023. The Seoul Central District Court found him guilty of professional negligence resulting in death and violating a military order, for his order to conduct an underwater search for missing people at a flood-hit site in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province. The soldiers were not provided with safety equipment such as life jackets, which the court concluded led to Chae’s death.

Lim was also accused of continuing to direct the search operation despite an order transferring operational control to the Army. The court emphasized the importance of safety equipment and the need to respect orders in military operations. Lim Seong-geun, Park Sang-hyun, Choi Jin-kyu, Lee Yong-min, and a former headquarters company commander of the 7th Artillery Battalion were also indicted alongside Lim.

The ruling marks the first sentence handed down in a series of cases investigated by the special counsel over Chae’s death and allegations surrounding the handling of the initial Marine Corps investigations. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, and former national security adviser Cho Tae-yong are also under trial in relation to the case.

The victims’ mother expressed her anger and disappointment at the sentences, stating that she cannot forgive Lim Seong-geun, Park Sang-hyun, and Choi Jin-kyu for their actions





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Marine Corps Lim Seong-Geun Chae Su-Geun Flood Search Operation Professional Negligence Military Order Safety Equipment Life Jackets Underwater Search Yecheon North Gyeongsang Province Seoul Central District Court Park Sang-Hyun Choi Jin-Kyu Lee Yong-Min Former Headquarters Company Commander Of The 7 Former Marine Corps Investigations Special Counsel Yoon Suk Yeol Lee Jong-Sup Cho Tae-Yong Pressure On The Investigation Victims’ Mother Comfort Serious Punishment South China Sea Island-Building Effort Mount Dukono Eruption In Indonesia Hikers Singaporeans

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