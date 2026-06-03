Former MACC Chief Denies Alleged Threat, Urges Police to Expedite Investigation

The police have recorded a statement from former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki in their investigation into an alleged threat against businessman Albert Tei. Azam has denied any involvement in the alleged threat and has urged the police to expedite their investigation.

The police have recorded a statement from former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki in their investigation into an alleged threat against businessman Albert Tei .

Azam has denied any involvement in the alleged threat, stating that he had never sent a lawyer to meet anyone on his behalf and that he had forwarded proof to the investigating officer that he had never met or dealt with Albert. Azam has also urged the police to expedite their investigation, stating that the report lodged by Albert against him is entirely false and that if there is sufficient evidence of wrongdoing on Albert's part, then he should be charged in court.

The police had previously confirmed that they would call in the former MACC chief for statements. Meanwhile, in other news, Raja of Perlis has urged the state government to boost innovations to weather economic challenges.

Additionally, a non-governmental organization (NGO) has highlighted the dire consequences of street racing after a fatal crash in Kluang, and the state's chief minister has cancelled his weekly post-exco media conference, fueling rumours of the state legislative assembly dissolution





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Tan Sri Azam Baki Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission MACC Albert Tei Street Racing Economic Challenges State Legislative Assembly Dissolution

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