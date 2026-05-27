Former MACC Chief Azam Baki Denies Allegations, Welcomes Police Investigation

Azam Baki, former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief, has contacted police over businessman Albert Tei's claim that Azam threatened him. Azam denies allegations, considers legal action, and calls for investigation into Tei's false statements.

Former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) chief Azam Baki has contacted the police to address allegations made by businessman Albert Tei , who claimed Azam threatened him.

Azam stated during a press conference in Petaling Jaya that he welcomes a full investigation by the authorities and will cooperate fully. He also revealed that he is considering legal action against Tei, with his lawyers currently preparing the necessary documentation. Azam emphasized that the allegations are baseless and urged the police to investigate Tei for making false statements publicly.

The former MACC chief expressed surprise at the claims, stating he had no direct dealings with Tei and did not know what the businessman was alleging. He clarified that he never spoke to Tei directly nor instructed any lawyer to represent him in dealings with Tei. Azam's proactive approach in reporting the matter to the police underscores his commitment to transparency and clearing his name from what he considers a fabricated accusation.

The allegations stem from Tei's claims in May that Azam had threatened, obstructed, and victimized him when Tei attempted to expose a corruption scandal allegedly involving high-profile politicians in Sabah last year. Tei's accusations have drawn significant media attention and raised questions about the conduct of anti-corruption officials. In response, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk M. Kumar confirmed that Azam would be called to assist with the investigation.

Kumar stated that the police would thoroughly examine Tei's allegations and take appropriate action. Azam, who served as MACC chief from 2019 to 2023, has maintained a reputation for integrity during his tenure, and these allegations have come as a shock to many supporters of the commission. The case highlights the complex relationship between law enforcement, politics, and business in Malaysia, where corruption allegations often become intertwined with personal vendettas and political maneuvering.

Azam reiterated that he has never been involved in any direct dealings with Tei and that the businessman's claims are entirely without foundation. He called on the police to conduct a balanced investigation, looking into both his actions and Tei's motives. The former MACC chief also expressed confidence that the truth will emerge, and he is prepared to face any scrutiny. This incident has ignited debates about the independence of the MACC and the pressures faced by its former leaders.

Observers note that such allegations can undermine public trust in anti-corruption efforts, making it crucial for the investigation to be carried out impartially. Azam's decision to take legal action signals his determination to protect his reputation and prevent what he sees as an attempt to tarnish his career. As the police investigation unfolds, both Azam and Tei await the outcome, which is likely to have broader implications for the fight against corruption in Malaysia





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Azam Baki Albert Tei MACC Corruption Allegations Police Investigation

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