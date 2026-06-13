Former Law Minister Zaid Ibrahim, ex-state exco join PAS

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan announced the new members of the party, which includes former Law Minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim and ex-state exco Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek. The duo were among the new members whose memberships were recently approved by the party.

SEREMBAN: Former Law Minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim and ex-state exco Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek have joined PAS , says Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan. The PAS secretary-general said the duo were among the new members whose memberships were recently approved by the party.

We would like to welcome them to PAS, whose membership has been growing, he said at a PAS ceramah here. Zaid was a former member of Umno, DAP and PKR and president of Parti Kesejahteraan Insan Tanah Air. Mohamad Rafie was one of the early pioneers and founders involved in the establishment of Parti Keadilan Nasional now known as Parti Keadilan Rakyat or PKR.

He won the Ampangan state seat in the 2018 state polls and was the investment, industrialisation and education committee chairman for one term. After PKR dropped him from contesting the 2013 state polls, he quit the party and contested as an independent but was unsuccessful.

Takiyuddin said the others who joined PAS were former state Amanah chief Dr Rosli Yaakob, former Manchester Umno Club chairman Dr Md Nizam Baharom, former Kg Baru Corporation CEO Datuk Lokman Omar, former Finas director-general Prof Mohd Nasir Ibrahim, and non-governmental organisation Persatuan Sabar Bersama Rakyat Malaysia president Anas Iman Sudin. Others include former Perak exco and Bersatu's Datuk Hamidah Osman, ex-Umno Ketereh secretary Datuk Ahmad Tarmizi Musa, former Lembah Pantai Bersatu division chief Datuk Muhammad Muqharabbin Mokhtaruddin, ex Umno Youth exco Mustapha Shah, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's former private secretary Rahimi Osman, ex Umno Setiawangsa Youth member Mohd Dharfifi Mohd Dahlan and national footballer Azlan Johar.

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Datuk Zaid Ibrahim Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek PAS Umno DAP PKR Parti Kesejahteraan Insan Tanah Air Parti Keadilan Nasional Parti Keadilan Rakyat Bersatu Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

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