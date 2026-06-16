Former Law Minister Zaid Ibrahim Announces Plan to Reenter Parliament with PAS

Former minister vows political comeback with PAS, pledging justice and reform for ordinary Malaysians ahead of the 2025 General Election

Former law minister Zaid Ibrahim has announced plans to make a political return ahead of the upcoming 16th General Election in Malaysia . The seasoned attorney, who has navigated a complex journey through multiple parties over the decades, today declared his intention to contest elections on the platform of the Islamic Party of Malaysia , commonly known as PAS .

In a public statement issued through his social media channel, Zaid expressed sincere gratitude for the renewed opportunity to serve the nation and emphasized his unwavering belief in his capacity to contribute positively to the country's future. Zaid's career has been characterized by a series of party affiliations that reflect his search for an organisation that genuinely champions reform and justice. In 2000, he took his first step into national politics by joining the United Malays National Organisation, or UMNO.

He was formally expelled from the party in 2008, a move that set the stage for his subsequent candidacy with the People's Justice Party. After a period of independent political activity, he assumed the leadership of a small Kelantan‑based party called Akim, which he later rebranded into a multi‑ethnic national movement named Kita in 2010. A brief return to UMNO in 2022 did not alter his critical stance towards the organisation, prompting an eventual shift to PAS.

Now, as PAS prepares to field a full slate of candidates, Zaid's decision to align with the party is seen by many as a strategic statement of his commitment to fair governance and societal reform. In his remarks, Zaid underscored that his foremost priority remains the welfare of ordinary Malaysians. He vowed to work tirelessly to ensure that justice remains accessible to all citizens, regardless of status or circumstance.

While acknowledging that political pathways often prompt rumours and speculation, he challenged detractors by saying that fear of a successful political comeback often overshadows careful reason. In closing, the former minister pledged that he would, in due time, provide Malaysians with a comprehensive plan for rebuilding the nation on the pillars of his current party's ideology, stressing that a transparent and accountable political system is the pathway toward lasting prosperity for all.





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