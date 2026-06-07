Former Kedah Deputy Speaker Found Drowned in Sungai Teluk Bagan

Datuk Mohd Jamil Md Idross, 78, former deputy speaker of the Kedah State Legislative Assembly and two-term assemblyman for Pengkalan Kundur, was found drowned after reportedly falling into Sungai Teluk Bagan. Police have classified the case as sudden death.

ALOR SETAR: Former Deputy Speaker of the Kedah State Legislative Assembly and two-term state assemblyman for Pengkalan Kundur, Datuk Mohd Jamil Md Idross, 78, was found drowned this morning after reportedly falling into Sungai Teluk Bagan here.

The victim's body was discovered about 50 meters from the spot where his slippers were found, leading police to believe he fell into the river. Kota Setar District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Syed Basri Syed Ali said the victim's daily routine involved moving vehicles from inside his house to an outside area near the river. A white Perodua Kancil believed to have been moved by the victim was found near the river at the scene.

A pair of slippers confirmed to belong to the victim was also found at the location. Further investigation is underway to determine how the victim fell into the river. The victim's family confirmed he had no history of depression or psychiatric conditions. Syed Basri added that the victim had been discharged from the hospital a month ago and had a history of chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as receiving treatment for a lung infection.

The family last saw the victim around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night and realized he was missing around 5 a.m. Thursday before his body was found by Fire and Rescue Department personnel at 8:10 a.m. The case has been classified as sudden death and the body has been taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for autopsy to determine the cause of death. The discovery of Mohd Jamil's body sent shockwaves through the local community, where he was known as a dedicated public servant.

He served as the assemblyman for Pengkalan Kundur for two terms: from 1995 to 1999 and again from 2004 to 2008. During his tenure, he was also appointed as Deputy Speaker of the Kedah State Assembly, earning respect for his impartiality and commitment to parliamentary procedures. Colleagues described him as a humble and approachable leader who always prioritized the welfare of his constituents.

Many residents gathered at the riverbank as news of the tragedy spread, expressing their condolences to his family. The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss. Mohd Jamil is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren. His sudden demise has left a void in the political landscape of Kedah, with many former colleagues and friends paying tribute to his contributions. The exact circumstances surrounding his fall into the river remain unclear, but authorities are exploring all possibilities.

Security camera footage from nearby properties is being reviewed to piece together the events leading up to the incident. The Fire and Rescue Department deployed a team of divers to search the murky waters after the family reported him missing. The search operation lasted several hours before his body was located. The area where the incident occurred is known to have a strong current, which may have swept him downstream.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, he could not be revived. The case has highlighted the dangers of living near waterways, especially for elderly individuals with health issues. Community leaders have called for increased safety measures along riverbanks, including better lighting and warning signs. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on providing closure for the grieving family.

The late Mohd Jamil will be remembered for his service to the people of Kedah and his unwavering dedication to public duty





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