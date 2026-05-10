Former Johor Bersatu leader Datuk Tan Lek Khang regains consciousness after gun-related incident

Former Johor Bersatu associate chief Datuk Tan Lek Khang has regained consciousness following a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a shooting practice session. Legal experts assess if further charges may be filed under firearms regulations.

JOHOR BARU: Former Johor Bersatu associate chief Datuk Tan Lek Khang , who suffered severe injuries after an alleged self-inflicted gunshot to the chest on April 28, has regained consciousness as of Saturday (May 9).

His friend and former information chief of the party wing, Peter Khoo Kong Ek, confirmed that Tan, who remains hospitalized for treatment, may require additional follow-up surgery. Tan is still recovering and is reported to be able to communicate, though he remains weak. Tan, a businessman by occupation, was initially rushed to the intensive care unit at Sultan Ismail Hospital after undergoing a four-hour operation to extract the bullet.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad had previously stated that Tan’s injury was believed to have occurred accidentally during the unloading of his pistol following a scheduled shooting practice session at Ladang Rem Shooting Range in Kota Tinggi. Authorities confirmed that Tan held a valid firearms license, issued in 2022, for both personal security and recreational shooting purposes.

Investigations into the incident are being undertaken with statements from nine witnesses at the scene, including five bodyguards, Tan’s 19-year-old stepson, a shooting instructor, and two friends. Jonthan Seng, the father of a deceased Year Six student, paid tribute to his daughter, while the Johor Education Department sent condolences over the loss.

Meanwhile, authorities remain tight-lipped on possible next steps concerning the incident at Tan’s residence





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Johor Bersatu Datuk Tan Lek Khang Self-Inflicted Gunshot Firearms Investigation Shooting Practice

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