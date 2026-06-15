Former Federal Court Judge Nallini Pathmanathan Appointed Chairman of Malaysian Media Council

Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan, a retired Federal Court judge with a distinguished career in constitutional and commercial law, has been appointed chairman of the Malaysian Media Council. The council aims to enhance journalistic standards, ethical practices, and media freedom amid industry challenges like AI, misinformation, and economic pressures.

The Malaysian Media Council (MMC) has appointed former Federal Court judge Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan as its chairman, a decision unanimously endorsed by the council's board on May 26.

This appointment marks a pivotal moment for the self-regulatory body established under the Malaysian Media Council Act 2025, as it aims to bolster its role in fostering a free, responsible, and self-regulating media landscape in Malaysia. Nallini, who retired from the Federal Court in February after an 18‑year judicial career, brings a wealth of experience in constitutional and commercial law, having authored around 325 reported judgments.

She is also the first woman of South Asian descent to serve on Malaysia's superior courts and has an extensive background in arbitration and mediation, including roles with the International Bar Association Judges' Forum and the Qatar International Court. The council highlighted her unwavering commitment to judicial independence, the rule of law, and access to justice as key qualifications to lead the MMC.

Under her leadership, the council will concentrate on strengthening its institutional framework, implementing its Code of Conduct, developing a fair complaints mechanism, and enhancing public understanding of the media's democratic function. It also intends to pursue legal reform initiatives that promote a balanced environment for freedom of expression, access to information, journalistic ethics, and public interest.

The MMC noted that the appointment comes at a critical juncture for the industry, which grapples with economic pressures, rapid technological change, artificial intelligence, misinformation, threats to journalists, and the urgent need to rebuild public trust. The council expressed confidence that Nallini's stewardship will guide it toward a more mature, independent, and credible phase, grounded in standards, ethics, and freedom





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Tan Sri Nallini appointed chairman of Malaysian Media CouncilTan Sri Nallini has been appointed chairman of the Malaysian Media Council, a self-regulatory body established under the Malaysian Media Council Act 2025. The appointment comes at a critical time for the media industry, which faces challenges including economic pressures, technological change, artificial intelligence, misinformation and disinformation, threats against journalists, and the need to rebuild public trust in the media.

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