Former Expelled Bersatu MPs Urged To Move On, Not Join PN

Bersatu Information Chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz has urged former expelled party MPs and assemblymen to move on instead of seeking a return to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) camp. He claimed that disputes would likely emerge again if the group attempted to join PN after their dismissal from Bersatu. Tun Faisal also claimed that based on past political developments, the individuals involved would eventually create instability regardless of which political platform they became part of.

Bersatu Information Chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz has urged former expelled party MPs and assemblymen to move on instead of seeking a return to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) camp.

He claimed that disputes would likely emerge again if the group attempted to join PN after their dismissal from Bersatu. Tun Faisal also claimed that based on past political developments, the individuals involved would eventually create instability regardless of which political platform they became part of. He was referring to sacked Bersatu deputy president and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin who is expected to announce his new political vehicle later this month.

It has long been an open secret that Hamzah and Bersatu secretary general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali never shared the best of relationships, with tensions between their respective camps also widely known within the party. Supporters aligned with Hamzah had also allegedly accused Mohamed Azmin and his allies of orchestrating their exit from Bersatu





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Bersatu PN Former Expelled Party Mps Hamzah Zainudin Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali Political Vehicle Dispute Instability Division

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