Former Election Commission Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah Passes Away

Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah, former chairman of the Election Commission of Malaysia, has passed away at the age of 71 due to health complications. His contributions to the nation's electoral processes and his career in public service are remembered.

The political landscape of Malaysia saw a moment of reflection as news broke of the passing of Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah , former Election Commission (EC) chairman. The esteemed figure, who left an indelible mark on the nation's electoral processes, passed away on Friday, April 10th, at the National Heart Institute (IJN) due to complications related to his health.

His daughter, Aleena Fatin, shared the details of her father's final days, providing a poignant glimpse into the circumstances surrounding his death. She recounted that Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah had experienced a heart attack on Tuesday, prompting immediate transfer to Putrajaya Hospital. Following initial care in the emergency ward, he was admitted to the High-Dependency Unit (HDU) that same evening. Despite the medical team's dedicated efforts, his condition deteriorated, leading to his eventual referral to IJN on Friday morning. Tragically, a second heart attack occurred during the transfer, and despite attempts at resuscitation at IJN, he was declared dead at 2 pm. The news of his passing resonated throughout the nation, especially within the EC, where he served with distinction as chairman from 2016 to 2018. His contributions to ensuring fair and transparent elections during a pivotal period in Malaysia's history were widely acknowledged and respected. \The EC, through its official X platform, extended its deepest condolences to the family of the late Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah. The post conveyed heartfelt sentiments, praying for his soul to be blessed and for him to be among those who have lived a life of faith and good deeds. The outpouring of sympathy from various quarters underscored the high regard in which he was held. Beyond his role at the EC, Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah had a distinguished career in public service. He previously served as the secretary-general of the Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Ministry. More recently, he held a position as a board member at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK). His diverse experiences in different sectors of public life highlighted his commitment to serving the nation. The impact of his leadership extended beyond the EC. It touched on diverse segments of society, and his legacy will continue to influence generations to come.\As the nation mourns the loss of Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah, arrangements for his final rites were swiftly put in place. Aleena Fatin announced that the 'solat jenazah,' a traditional Islamic funeral prayer, would be held at Surau Al-Mizan in Precinct 8, Putrajaya, following the Maghrib prayers. Following the prayer ceremony, the burial was scheduled to take place at the Taman Selatan Muslim Cemetery in Precinct 20, Putrajaya, after the Isyak prayers. The Islamic rituals were indicative of his dedication to his faith and community, providing solace to his loved ones and marking the solemn closure of an impactful life. The community and the political landscape will undoubtedly feel the absence of Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah, a leader of integrity and a public servant. His dedication to fairness and transparency in his role as EC chairman will be remembered, and his legacy will serve as an inspiration to those in public service to always put the needs of the people first. The collective reflection on his life also served to reinforce the values he championed, shaping his memory as a beacon of good governance





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Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah Election Commission EC Malaysia Obituary

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