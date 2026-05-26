Former Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Seeks Federal Court Leave to Appeal Bar's Victory Over AG Decision

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has applied to the Federal Court for permission to challenge a Court of Appeal ruling that allowed the Malaysian Bar to contest the Attorney General's move to halt the Yayoon Akalbudi corruption case, sparking a multi‑stage legal battle over a discharge not amounting to acquittal.

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi , Malaysia's former deputy prime minister, has lodged an application with the Federal Court asking for permission to appeal a recent decision of the Court of Appeal.

The appellate ruling had allowed the Malaysian Bar to contest the Attorney General's Office decision to suspend all further proceedings in the Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case against Zahid. In the Federal Court filing, Zahid submitted five specific questions of law, invoking Section 96 of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964 as the legal basis for his request.

His counsel, Datuk Hamidi Mohd Noh, confirmed that the matter was processed through an e‑Review before senior assistant registrar Faten Nuradilla Jamil, and that the court has scheduled a further case‑management hearing for 9 June. During a brief press briefing, Zahid explained that the motion for leave to appeal was filed on 25 May, seeking to overturn the Court of Appeal's grant of leave to the Bar.

He added that the Attorney General's Chambers has also indicated its intent to appeal the Court of Appeal's judgment and to file an application to stay the proceedings currently before the High Court. The background of the dispute dates back to 7 May, when the Court of Appeal ruled that the Bar's application to challenge the Attorney General's September 2023 decision to halt the case was not frivolous.

The appellate court found that the Bar raised arguable points of law that justified a full hearing, and it consequently granted the Bar permission to commence a judicial review of the Attorney General's decision, effectively overturning a High Court order issued on 27 June 2024. The High Court had earlier dismissed the Bar's request for leave to seek judicial review, holding that the application failed to satisfy the threshold required for such a review.

Following that dismissal, the Bar appealed the decision and also seeks a declaration that the earlier High Court judgment by then‑Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah - now a Federal Court judge - which granted Zahid a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) on 47 counts of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money‑laundering related to the Yayasan Akalbudi funds, is void. The High Court's DNAA was based on a prosecution submission that the Attorney General's Office intended to halt the case while new evidence was examined.

The legal battle now moves to the Federal Court, where both Zahid and the Attorney General's Chambers are expected to present their arguments on procedural fairness, the scope of prosecutorial discretion, and the validity of the DNAA order. The outcome will have significant implications for Malaysia's anti‑corruption enforcement framework and for the broader perception of judicial independence in high‑profile political cases





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Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Federal Court Appeal Malaysian Bar Yayasan Akalbudi Case Discharge Not Amounting To Acquittal

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