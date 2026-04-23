Former DBKL Official Begins Prison Sentence for Bribery

Sabudin Mohd Salleh, former senior deputy director of Kuala Lumpur City Hall, has started a four-year jail term after the Court of Appeal upheld his conviction for accepting a RM200,000 bribe in exchange for issuing work permits to a subcontractor. The court also affirmed a RM1 million fine.

Former Kuala Lumpur City Hall ( DBKL ) senior deputy director Sabudin Mohd Salleh has commenced a four-year prison sentence following the Court of Appeal's affirmation of his conviction for accepting a RM200,000 bribe.

The bribe was connected to the approval of work permits for a subcontractor. Sabudin, aged 64, was immediately taken into custody after a unanimous decision by a three-judge panel rejected his appeal against both the conviction and the original sentence handed down by the High Court. The panel, presided over by Justice Noorin Badaruddin alongside Justices Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz and Meor Hashimi Abdul Hamid, also upheld the RM1 million fine previously imposed.

However, a concession from the prosecution led to a reduction in the default jail term for non-payment of the fine, decreasing it from four years to two years. Justice Noorin issued a warrant for Sabudin’s immediate imprisonment, revoking the previous bail and stay of execution that had been in place pending the appeal.

The Court of Appeal’s decision was based on a thorough review of the evidence presented, with Justice Noorin stating that the prosecution had successfully demonstrated evidence of corrupt payments made to Sabudin in relation to his official duties. The court found that the evidence irrefutably indicated a meeting between the complainant, Wong May Kuan, and Sabudin, with the latter expecting her at his residence.

The RM200,000 payment was definitively linked to the subsequent awarding of contract works to Dusari Niaga, the subcontractor in question. The judges agreed that the evidence overwhelmingly pointed to Sabudin’s guilt, effectively overturning the earlier conclusions reached by the Sessions Court judge. The High Court’s prior re-evaluation of the evidence was deemed sound and without fault by the appellate court.

Conversely, the Sessions Court judge was criticized for failing to adequately assess the totality of the evidence and for misinterpreting the relevant legal principles. Sabudin’s attempts to establish a connection between himself, the complainant, and an alleged ‘cartel’ within DBKL were unsuccessful, with the court finding no plausible link. The credibility of Wong May Kuan’s testimony as the bribe giver was strongly affirmed. The court highlighted the consistency of her evidence and its corroboration by surrounding circumstances.

A key piece of evidence supporting her claim was her attendance at Sabudin’s son’s wedding, a fact that remained unchallenged throughout the trial. This detail effectively refuted Sabudin’s assertion that the complainant was a stranger to him. The charges against Sabudin stemmed from two incidents: one at a convenience store on MRR2 in Bukit Antarabangsa, Ampang, on June 9, 2018, and another at his home in Ampang on January 17, 2019.

He was accused of receiving bribes totaling RM200,000 from Wong May Kuan, a subcontractor for Dusari Niaga, in exchange for issuing work permits for road resurfacing projects in Kuala Lumpur between 2018 and 2020. The legal proceedings have been lengthy and complex. Initially acquitted by the Sessions Court in December 2020, the prosecution successfully appealed to the High Court in March 2022, leading to Sabudin being ordered to enter his defense.

He was subsequently acquitted again by the Sessions Court in September 2022, but this acquittal was overturned by the High Court in July 2023, resulting in a guilty verdict. The High Court then sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment and a RM1 million fine in August 2023, a sentence that has now been upheld by the Court of Appeal with a minor adjustment to the default jail term for the fine





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DBKL Bribery Corruption Court Of Appeal Sabudin Mohd Salleh Work Permits

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