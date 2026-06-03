Former Club Bouncer Sentenced to Five Years for Causing Permanent Blindness in Teenager

A former club bouncer received a five-year prison sentence for causing a teenager to lose vision in one eye, an injury that has drastically altered the victim's life and livelihood over the past decade.

KUALA LUMPUR: A former club bouncer was sentenced to five years in prison by the sessions court here today after he was found guilty of causing a severe injury that left a teenager permanently blind in his right eye.

Judge Mazuliana Abdul Rashid ordered for the sentence against Jamsari Idris, 53, to take effect immediately. The incident involving then 18-year-old victim Ramdhan Aidil Norsham took place at Liquid Club in Dang Wangi at about 3.30am on Nov 6, 2016. Jamsari was initially charged in 2019 under Section 325 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing grievous hurt, but went missing during proceedings. He was re-charged in 2024 after being located.

In his victim impact statement, Ramdhan, now 28, described the long-term impact of his injury, which left him permanently disabled.

"I rode a motorcycle to work despite being blind in one eye and had an accident when my motorcycle hit a pothole. I fell and fractured three toes.

"After that, I was retrenched. I applied for many jobs, but no one called me for an interview," he said. Ramdhan said his disability prevented him from applying for jobs such as driving a lorry, which require him to be fully able. He now sells nasi lemak by the roadside to support his wife, three children, and parents, and receives RM400 in welfare aid.

Deputy public prosecutor Ravinderjit Kaur urged the court to impose a heavy sentence, citing the gravity and permanent nature of the injury.

"The victim in this case is (half) blind for life. This has significantly affected the victim's quality of life. The victim now faces many limitations in his daily life.

"At the time of the incident, the victim was only 18 years old, and he has suffered for more than 10 years," she said. Defence counsel Shah Rizal Abdul Manan told the court that the accused had apologised and applied for a stay of execution pending appeal, adding that he was caring for his ailing father.

However, Ravinderjit objected, saying the accused's reason did not amount to special circumstances





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Club Bouncer Sentencing Permanent Blindness Victim Impact Grievous Hurt Malaysia Court

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