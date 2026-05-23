Former beauty make-up influencer returns to social media, calls on fans for trust

A former top beauty make-up influencer who disappeared from social media for three years has reappeared on a new account, expressing gratitude for her fans' concern and asking them to place their trust in her while discussing her reasons behind the hiatus.

A former top beauty make-up influencer, who has made a whirlwind return to social media after disappearing for three years, has called on her fans to place their trust in her.

The influencer, Jiang Chenglan, stopped releasing videos in May 2023 due to a dispute with her former agency, Shanghai Jin Jia Company, and returned to the spotlight on May 13 by opening a new account @Jiang Chenglan. She then gained 10 million followers in 24 hours. In her first video, Jiang revealed that her previous online alias, @chengshian, belongs to her former agency and was registered as a trademark by them.

Her online account and linked shops are no longer associated with her. She plans to share beauty make-up courses and her thoughts about life and growth in the future. Jiang’s unique calm and gentle tone, combined with her use of her own face for make-up instructions, has made her a popular choice among young women.

She has been dubbed as the Li Ziqi of the make-up field, comparing her to a renowned China influencer, Li Ziqi, who has gained popularity due to her poetic and pastoral countryside life videos. Li stopped making new clips in 2021 after a legal dispute with her agent. Many domestic and foreign cosmetic brands have left comments on Jiang’s account, celebrating her return and offering cooperation.

Some internet users have expressed gratitude for Jiang’s tips on applying base make-up, referencing the many years they had been in use





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Former Beauty Make-Up Influencer Return To Social Media Missing For Three Years Dispute With Agent Li Ziqi

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