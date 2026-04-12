Form One Student Killed in School Accident in Kota Bharu: Family and Community in Mourning

A Form One student tragically died after being hit by a car in her school compound in Kota Bharu. The incident has left the family and school community in deep sorrow. The accident occurred shortly after the student had completed her Zohor prayers. Investigations are underway.

KOTA BARU: Tragedy struck a school in Kota Bharu , Kelantan, as a Form One student, Nur Fatimatul Hawa Mohd Azaudin, lost her life in a car accident within the school compound. The incident occurred around 1:30 PM, sending shockwaves through the community and leaving her family in profound grief.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation, but initial reports suggest the young student was struck by a vehicle shortly after completing her Zohor prayers at the school's surau. Her aunt, Zuraifah Noor, who was waiting outside the school to pick up Nur Fatimatul Hawa and her older brother, Mohd Ali Mustaqim, 15, as per their daily routine, became concerned when she didn't see them. Upon learning of the incident, Zuraifah rushed to the surau where she tragically discovered Nur Fatimatul Hawa. The scene was one of immense sorrow and disbelief, underscoring the sudden and devastating nature of the loss. The local authorities have been notified and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident and any potential contributing factors. The focus will be on understanding the events that led to the accident and ensuring accountability. The entire school community is in mourning, and counselors are being made available to support students and staff during this difficult time. The news has sent shockwaves across the region, prompting an outpouring of condolences and support for the grieving family. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety precautions, especially in school zones and areas where children congregate. \Nur Fatimatul Hawa’s father, Mohd Azaudin Abdullah, received the heartbreaking news while at work in Kampung Chepa. He was immediately contacted by Zuraifah and urged to go to the school. Upon arrival, he rushed to the surau, only to find his daughter lifeless. The father expressed his profound grief and voiced his hope that justice would be served in this tragic situation. The family is now grappling with the immense pain of losing a loved one and the challenges of navigating the aftermath of such a sudden and devastating event. Zuraifah, the aunt, has been caring for Nur Fatimatul Hawa and her three siblings since their mother, Siti Maheran, passed away over five years ago. This adds another layer of sorrow to the family's already heavy burden. The loss of a child is a profound tragedy, and the community is rallying to support the family during their time of immense grief. The focus now is on providing emotional support, assisting with funeral arrangements, and providing any necessary assistance to the family. The school is also reviewing its safety protocols and looking for ways to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. This incident underscores the importance of school safety and the need for vigilance to protect the well-being of students and staff. The investigation will undoubtedly examine all aspects of the accident, including vehicle speed, visibility, and any other relevant factors. The community and the public at large are awaiting the results of the investigation and expecting a thorough and transparent account of what happened. \In related news, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Penang detained two tankers allegedly involved in the illegal transfer of 700,000 liters of diesel. This operation highlights the ongoing efforts to combat maritime crimes and protect the country’s resources. The MMEA is committed to upholding maritime laws and ensuring the safety and security of the nation's waters. This operation reflects their dedication to tackling illegal activities that can have significant environmental and economic impacts. Additionally, a new horn-like fungus species has been discovered by scientists in Danum Valley. This exciting discovery underscores the richness and biodiversity of the region and highlights the importance of continued research and conservation efforts. Scientists are continuously working to understand and protect the unique ecosystems found in Malaysia. This new finding adds to the growing body of knowledge about the country's rich natural heritage. The research underscores the incredible diversity that exists within Malaysia's forests and the importance of safeguarding these natural treasures. These separate incidents, while distinct, highlight the diverse range of issues facing Malaysia, from tragic accidents to maritime crime and the wonders of scientific discovery and conservation





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School Accident Fatal Accident Kota Bharu Student Death Grief

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