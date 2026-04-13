Form One Student Dies, Another Injured After School Accident in Kelantan

A Form One student tragically lost her life, and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle at a school in Kelantan. The driver, a teacher, is believed to have accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to lose control. The incident is under investigation.

Yesterday, April 12th, a tragic incident unfolded at a school in Kelantan , claiming the life of a Form One student and seriously injuring another. The devastating event, captured in a viral video, shows the horrifying moment the students were struck by a vehicle that reportedly lost control within the school premises. The video depicts one student pinned between the vehicle and a pillar, emphasizing the severity of the collision.

The impact of the event has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the vulnerability of students in a seemingly safe environment. The investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident and to hold those responsible accountable. The community has been shaken by this incident, prompting discussions on school safety measures and the importance of responsible driving. Authorities are expected to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

The accident underscores the importance of stringent safety protocols within school zones and the need for greater awareness of potential hazards. The community is grieving the loss of a young life and offering support to the injured student and their families. This event serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking even in places considered safe havens for children.

The authorities are likely to review existing safety measures at the school and consider implementing additional protocols to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The community is looking for answers and justice, with a focus on understanding the cause of the accident and preventing any recurrence. The local authorities are collaborating to ensure proper support for all involved and to offer guidance to the community in these difficult times.

According to reports from Berita Harian, the deceased student has been identified as Nur Fatimatul Hawa Mohd Azaudin, who was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. The injured student is currently receiving medical treatment. The students were reportedly struck while putting on their shoes in front of the surau, the prayer hall, when the incident occurred.

Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azmir Damiri, the Kota Bharu District Police Chief, stated that the driver, a 57-year-old female teacher, is believed to have accidentally pressed the accelerator pedal of the vehicle. This action reportedly caused the vehicle to surge forward uncontrollably, resulting in the collision with the two students and subsequently crashing into a concrete pillar. The details surrounding the incident paint a picture of sudden and devastating impact, leaving the community reeling. The authorities are dedicated to investigating every aspect of this incident.

The injured student is currently receiving care in the Red Zone at HRPZ II (Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II), and their condition is being closely monitored. The investigation is focused on establishing whether negligence, mechanical failure, or other factors contributed to the loss of control of the vehicle. The police have emphasized their commitment to providing answers and bringing justice to the families affected by this tragic event.

The police are urging witnesses to come forward with any information that may be relevant to the investigation. The community mourns the loss and offers condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and the injured. The focus is on providing all possible support to the bereaved families. Mohd Azmir added that the driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which addresses offences related to reckless or dangerous driving causing death or grievous bodily harm. In a recent update from Harian Metro, it has been reported that the 57-year-old driver was brought to court earlier today, April 13th, and is expected to be remanded at the Magistrate’s Court.

The legal proceedings are anticipated to clarify the circumstances of the accident, potentially leading to charges depending on the outcome of the investigation. The remand period will allow the authorities to conduct a more thorough investigation, gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. The court proceedings will be closely followed by the community and media outlets to get a clearer understanding of the events leading up to the tragic accident and the potential legal consequences for the driver.

Further details and updates will be provided as the case progresses. The public is keenly awaiting the findings of the investigation to seek accountability and prevent such incidents from happening again. This event has raised significant concerns about safety protocols in school zones and the responsibility of drivers. The case is likely to spark public discussion about traffic regulations and safety precautions.

This is a sad day for the school, families, and the whole community. Stay tuned to WORLD OF BUZZ for further updates on the developing story. Also, it’s worth noting that this incident comes after another tragic event involving a Malaysian delivery rider who lost his life in a separate incident, highlighting ongoing road safety concerns.





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