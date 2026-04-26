Forever Chemicals Pose Growing Health and Environmental Threats in Malaysia

Experts warn that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as forever chemicals, are contaminating water and sewage systems in Malaysia, leading to potential health hazards such as hormone disruption, high cholesterol, and cancer. Studies have detected PFAS in rivers, seafood, and human bodies, prompting calls for urgent regulatory action.

Forever chemicals, scientifically known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ( PFAS ), are pervasive in our environment, posing significant health risks that often go unnoticed. These chemicals, which do not break down easily, have infiltrated water and sewage systems, raising concerns among experts about their long-term impact on human health.

Dr. Mohd Yusmaidie Aziz, a toxicology expert from Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Pusat Kanser Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, explains that PFAS are invisible, odorless, and tasteless, yet they accumulate in the body over time. These substances have been widely used for their water, oil, and heat-resistant properties, making them common in everyday items such as non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, fast food packaging, cosmetics, and firefighting foam.

Due to their widespread use, PFAS have seeped into water sources, food, and even human bodies without people realizing it. A notable case in the United States, the DuPont C8 case, highlighted how PFAS contamination in drinking water affected thousands of people, serving as a global warning. In Malaysia, studies have detected PFAS in rivers, water sources, seafood, human blood, and breast milk, indicating low-level exposure among the population.

The health implications of PFAS are severe, including hormone disruption, high cholesterol, weakened immune systems, fertility issues, and increased cancer risk. Ongoing research in Malaysia suggests that the issue requires urgent attention. Dr. Mohd Yusmaidie’s team published a study last year on PFAS presence in sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Penang, testing 17 types of PFAS in water entering and leaving 10 treatment plants serving 700,000 people.

While treatment reduced PFAS levels, eight out of ten plants managed to remove over half of the chemicals. Countries like the United States and those in Europe are already implementing strict regulations on PFAS, with the U.S. setting limits on drinking water and Europe planning restrictions or bans. Dr. Mohd Yusmaidie emphasizes that Malaysia must act swiftly to avoid costly and complex cleanup efforts in the future.

Health expert Datuk Dr. NKS Tharmaseelan warns of serious long-term health and environmental risks from PFAS exposure, noting that improper disposal allows these chemicals to seep into soil and waterways, accumulating in rivers, seafood, and human bodies. Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Kurup has directed the Environment Department (DOE) to investigate the matter further





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