Forensic Psychiatrist Explains Zara Qairina Mahathir's Death as Suicide

Dr. Chua Sze Hung, a forensic psychiatrist, testified in the Coroner's Court regarding the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir, stating his professional opinion that her death was most consistent with suicide. He explained his findings based on the psychological autopsy report and emphasized that his role was to assist the Coroner, while the final determination remained within the Coroner's Court's jurisdiction.

Dr. Chua Sze Hung, a forensic psychiatrist , testified in the Coroner's Court regarding the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir . He stated that his conclusion, based on his professional opinion and the psychological autopsy report, was that Zara's death was most consistent with suicide.

He emphasized that his role was to assist the Coroner, and the final determination remained within the Coroner's Court's jurisdiction. Dr. Chua acknowledged that family members' reactions to the possibility of suicide, such as shock, denial, or difficulty accepting it, are common, particularly when the deceased appeared normal or cheerful before the incident. He clarified that these reactions do not contradict forensic or psychological findings supporting suicide.

He further explained that the identified predisposing factors, such as adolescence, immature impulse control, and acute stress, cannot be viewed as isolated factors but rather as interacting elements that contributed to Zara's psychological vulnerability as an adolescent. While these factors alone might not have caused the incident, they were crucial in creating a context where a triggering event on July 15, 2025, could have led to the tragic outcome.

Dr. Chua also highlighted that adolescents under acute stress may act impulsively due to limited thinking capacity. He explained that factors like adolescence, immature impulse control, acute stress, sleep deprivation, and other psychological factors can affect decision-making and lead to cognitive constriction, making it difficult for individuals to consider alternative options or solutions





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Suicide Forensic Psychiatrist Zara Qairina Mahathir Coroner's Court Psychological Autopsy Adolescent Acute Stress Impulse Control

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Expert says Zara’s diary reflected true emotionsKota Kinabalu: A Forensic Psychiatry Consultant Specialist told the Coroner’s Court that a diary belonging to Zara Qairina Mahathir served as a safe space for her to express her true emotions.

Read more »

Court hears Zara’s diary may reflect episodic family conflictKota Kinabalu: The Coroner’s Court heard that any alleged conflict between Zara Qairina Mahathir and her mother may not have been continuous or long-term in nature, although the teenager experie

Read more »

Teens often hide their pain — but diaries can tell another story, Zara Qairina inquest toldKOTA KINABALU, May 22 — A consultant forensic psychiatrist has told the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir that her diary was a safe space to express true...

Read more »

Dr Chua: Diary of Allahyarham Zara Qairina Confirms Real Emotions and NSSI StrategiesDr Chua Sze Hung, seorang pakar psikiatri forensik, memberikan persefahaman terhadap catatan diari milik Allahyarham Zara Qairina. Dia keberatan records, audio, dan interaksi keluarga yang diamati menjadi lebih subsisten. Dr Chua berpendapat bahwa diary Zara adalah tempat yang jelas untuk memahami kondisi emosional sesungguhnya dari Zara, segera setelah masa pembunuhan.

Read more »