Foreign Student Fined RM2,000 in Malaysia for Dispute Over Late Assignments

A foreign student in Malaysia was fined RM2,000 by the Magistrate's Court after a dispute with his coursemates over late assignments. The incident has raised concerns about the support system for foreign students in Malaysia and the need for universities to take a more proactive role in ensuring their well-being.

A foreign student in Malaysia was fined RM2,000 by the Magistrate's Court after a dispute with his coursemates over late assignments . Malaysian philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, better known as Uncle Kentang, shared the incident on his Facebook page after coincidentally crossing paths with the foreign student at the courthouse.

Uncle Kentang recalled seeing the student being charged in court, appearing entirely alone in the dock. He described how the student appeared to struggle to understand the charges being read out, which was believed to be due to a language barrier. The student tried to explain that he was not in the wrong, but the magistrate fined him RM2,000. He was then asked to submit his appeal, but he struggled to express himself.

Uncle Kentang expressed disappointment that no university representative was present to support the student and ensure he received proper guidance in court. He questioned the university's responsibility towards foreign students and urged them to step up and ensure every foreign student coming into their country is properly guided and supported. Uncle Kentang also highlighted the importance of fair treatment for every individual, whether foreigner or Malaysian, and ensuring that justice is carried out fairly and equally.

He believes that universities should take responsibility for their students and provide them with the necessary support to navigate the challenges of studying abroad. The incident has raised concerns about the support system for foreign students in Malaysia and the need for universities to take a more proactive role in ensuring their well-being.

Uncle Kentang's account of the incident has sparked a lot of debate and discussion on social media, with many people expressing their concerns and suggestions for improving the support system for foreign students. The incident has also highlighted the importance of language support and cultural adaptation for foreign students studying in Malaysia. It is essential for universities to provide adequate language support and cultural adaptation programs to help foreign students navigate the challenges of studying in a foreign country.

The incident has also raised questions about the role of the government in supporting foreign students and ensuring their well-being. The government should take a more active role in providing support to foreign students and ensuring that they receive fair treatment. The incident has also highlighted the need for greater awareness and understanding of the challenges faced by foreign students studying in Malaysia.

It is essential for the public to be aware of the challenges faced by foreign students and to provide them with the necessary support and understanding. The incident has also raised questions about the accountability of universities towards their students. Universities should be held accountable for the well-being of their students and should take responsibility for providing them with the necessary support to navigate the challenges of studying abroad.

The incident has also highlighted the importance of community engagement and support for foreign students. It is essential for the community to come together to provide support and understanding to foreign students and to help them navigate the challenges of studying in a foreign country. The incident has also raised questions about the role of social media in raising awareness about the challenges faced by foreign students.

Social media can be a powerful tool for raising awareness and mobilizing support for foreign students. The incident has also highlighted the importance of collaboration between universities, government, and the community to provide support to foreign students. It is essential for these stakeholders to work together to provide the necessary support and understanding to foreign students and to ensure that they receive fair treatment





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