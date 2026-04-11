Foreign National Arrested and Charged After Rampage at KLIA T2

A 33-year-old foreign man was arrested and charged for vandalizing public facilities and assaulting a security officer at Kuala Lumpur International Airport's Terminal 2. The incident, caught on video, led to swift action by KLIA police and legal proceedings in Sepang Court.

Sign up today using code VERSAMM10 with a minimum cash deposit of RM100 and enjoy a FREE RM10! Terms and conditions apply. On April 11, 2026, at 1:16 PM MYT, authorities announced the arrest and charging of a 33-year-old foreign national following a viral incident at Terminal 2 (T2) of Kuala Lumpur International Airport ( KLIA ). The individual was apprehended for vandalizing public property and physically assaulting a security officer.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, showed the man engaging in destructive behavior and aggressive actions towards airport staff. This arrest marks a significant step in addressing the disturbance and ensuring the safety and security of passengers and personnel at KLIA.\KLIA police chief ACP M Ravi confirmed that the suspect was arrested by KLIA district police personnel around 10:30 AM at the scene of the incident. The suspect was reportedly waiting for a transit flight to Hat Yai, Thailand, at the time of his arrest. Investigations revealed the suspect had missed his scheduled flight, and further inquiries uncovered a disagreement with his wife concerning a child custody matter, which may have contributed to his agitated state. According to the police statement, during the outburst, the suspect damaged property by striking a counter glass panel and a flight information board, and also threw a drink bottle towards the counter. Furthermore, the suspect injured a security officer on duty during the incident. The swift action of the KLIA police and the subsequent legal proceedings highlight the airport's commitment to maintaining order and responding to incidents that threaten public safety.\The suspect pleaded guilty at the Sepang Court on April 7, facing charges under multiple laws. He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a potential penalty of imprisonment for up to one year, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both. In addition to this, he was also charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, which carries a potential fine of up to RM100. Authorities have emphasized the importance of public cooperation in maintaining a safe environment at the airport. ACP M Ravi advised the public to adhere to the instructions of security personnel on duty and to avoid any actions that could disrupt the peace and order in public areas, particularly at both KLIA terminals. This incident serves as a reminder of the consequences of disruptive behavior and the importance of respecting airport regulations and the safety of others. The airport authorities are working to ensure a safe and secure environment for all passengers and personnel.\The approximately one-minute video that went viral on social media showed the foreign national's destructive actions, including pushing several security personnel and causing one officer to fall. The swift handling of the situation and the legal proceedings demonstrate the airport's commitment to swiftly addressing and resolving such incidents. The KLIA authorities are dedicated to upholding the law, ensuring the safety of passengers, and maintaining the airport's operational efficiency





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KLIA Airport Vandalism Assault Arrest

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