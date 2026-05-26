Foreign Ministers of Quad Countries Agree on Joint Port Project and Pact on Critical Minerals and Energy Security

The foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan, and the US agreed to jointly build a port in Fiji and signed pacts covering critical minerals and energy security, as they sought to inject fresh energy into their grouping known as the Quad. The brief meeting between the countries’ top diplomats was the third such gathering of the Quad since September 2024.

The foreign ministers of Australia, India , Japan, and the US agreed to jointly build a port in Fiji and signed pacts covering critical minerals and energy security , as they sought to inject fresh energy into their grouping known as the Quad .

The brief meeting between the countries’ top diplomats was the third such gathering of the Quad since September 2024. The group unveiled its first joint infrastructure project, a port in Fiji. The four-nation group had lost some momentum last year after failing to hold a leaders’ summit, amid tensions between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Washington’s tariffs and other matters.

The foreign ministers did not comment on the possibility of a summit this year, but over the weekend, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that diplomats would work toward a meeting later this year. The Quad countries share concerns about China’s growing power and Rubio has stressed the importance of maintaining a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’





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Quad Foreign Ministers Joint Port Project Pacts On Critical Minerals And Energy Security China India US Indo-Pacific Port Infrastructure Critical Minerals Energy Security Diplomatic Dispute Tariffs Militarisation Of Disputed Features China Claims Almost The Entire South China Sea China Has Built Military Facilities On Dispute Several Southeast Asian Countries Also Claim P China And Japan Have A Separate Dispute Over T China Has Criticised The Quad As A Cold War-St India Too Has Territorial Disputes With China Modi Had Signalled A Willingness To Improve Ti

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