Foreign Investors' Outflow and US Dollar Strengthening Contribute to Ringgit Depreciation

The ongoing outflow of foreign investors from Bursa Malaysia and the strengthening of the US dollar have led to the depreciation of the ringgit. Economist Emeritus Dr. Barjoyai Bardai believes that when foreign investors return to the local market, demand for the ringgit will increase, which could help strengthen its value.

PETALING JAYA: The ongoing outflow of foreign investors from Bursa Malaysia has contributed to the depreciation of the ringgit, alongside the strengthening of the US dollar at present.

Economist Emeritus Dr. Barjoyai Bardai stated that the local stock market remains weak and the lack of substantial inflow of foreign investors limits the appreciation of the ringgit. He believes that when foreign investors return to the local market, demand for the ringgit will increase, which could help strengthen its value.

"Global investors are currently more inclined towards safe-haven assets due to geopolitical uncertainties and challenging global economic prospects. This has led them to prefer holding onto US dollars rather than investing in rapidly growing markets like Malaysia," he said to Utusan Malaysia yesterday. On the 5th evening, the local currency closed at 4.0620/4.0670 compared to 4.0620/4.0680 in the closing session on Tuesday.

Dr. Barjoyai added that the global stock market is also facing uncertainty, which has caused investors to seek safer assets due to the anticipation of continued market pressure. Therefore, he suggested that fixed-income investments such as bonds, sukuk, and government securities are more attractive.

"Apart from capital flow, the difference in interest rates between the US and Malaysia also influences the decision of foreign investors. Higher interest rates in the US make it a more attractive destination for investment, thereby strengthening the US dollar and putting pressure on other currencies, including the ringgit.

Although Malaysia has a low inflation rate compared to many other countries, factors such as geopolitics, commodity prices, and global capital movements continue to play a significant role in determining the trajectory of the ringgit.

" Dr. Barjoyai further explained that the decision of the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) might be among the factors contributing to the weakness of the ringgit. "Normally, higher interest rates are used to absorb excess liquidity in the market and help control inflation.

However, BNM has been relatively passive in this aspect. If faced with inflationary pressures, the OPR would usually be raised to reduce excess liquidity in the market.

However, the government may have a different approach and not want to add pressure to the business sector, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)," he added





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Ringgit Foreign Investors Bursa Malaysia US Dollar Dr. Barjoyai Bardai Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) Interest Rates Safe-Haven Assets Global Investors Geopolitical Uncertainties Challenging Global Economic Prospects Fixed-Income Investments Bonds Sukuk Government Securities Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)

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