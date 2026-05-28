Foreign Investors Boost Japanese Stock Purchases Amid AI Demand and Easing Oil Prices

Foreign investors continue to show strong interest in Japanese stocks, with net purchases reaching ¥1.08 trillion in the week ending May 23. The tech sector, particularly AI-related shares, attracted significant investments due to robust demand outlooks. Japanese long-term bonds also saw net purchases, while short-term instruments experienced divestment. Japanese investors, however, reduced their exposure to foreign equities.

BENGALURU: Foreign investors continued their streak of buying Japanese stocks for the eighth consecutive week, ending May 23, driven by easing oil prices and robust demand for AI-related shares.

The week saw a significant increase in net purchases, totaling ¥1.08 trillion (US$6.77 billion), a 14% rise from the previous week's ¥948.4 billion. The tech sector was particularly attractive, with Nvidia's bullish forecast for its AI chips boosting investor confidence. SoftBank Group, an AI investor, surged 17.62%, while Socionext, a chip designer, rallied 12.26%. Year-to-date, foreign investors have pumped nearly ¥11.7 trillion into Japanese stocks, compared to roughly ¥742.1 billion in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Japanese long-term bonds saw a net purchase of ¥1.35 trillion, reversing the previous week's outflows of ¥1.03 trillion, as yields attracted investors. However, foreign investors divested ¥2.22 trillion of short-term instruments, the most since March 28. Japanese investors, on the other hand, withdrew a net ¥358.7 billion yen from foreign equities, marking their third weekly net sale in four weeks.

Despite this, they invested a marginal ¥10.3 billion yen in long-term foreign bonds, extending their buying streak to four weeks





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