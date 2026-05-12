Foreign Investment Returns to Bursa Malaysia Driven by AI Boom and Macroeconomic Stability

Foreign investors are shifting back to Malaysian equities, focusing on technology and financial services amid a global AI surge and a strengthening ringgit.

The landscape of the Malaysian equity market is witnessing a significant shift as foreign funds begin to return to Bursa Malaysia in substantial numbers. This trend marks a stark contrast to the previous year, which saw a massive net selloff totaling approximately RM22 billion.

In a complete reversal of sentiment, foreign investors have transitioned into net buyers, with records showing nearly RM3.1 billion in inflows year-to-date. This resurgence is largely driven by a broader global appetite for technology stocks, sparked by the overwhelming optimism surrounding artificial intelligence. The Nasdaq index recently reached new peaks, fueled by strong earnings from semiconductor firms and AI-related enterprises in the United States.

Malaysia, with its established role in the regional semiconductor and data center ecosystem, is ideally positioned to benefit from this global upcycle. Analysts suggest that capital is rotating specifically into the technology sector, which has seen a week-on-week increase of 6.4 percent. This movement is viewed as a catch-up play, as Malaysia's expertise in high-end radio frequency testing and AI-chip verification makes it an indispensable part of a diversified global technology portfolio.

Beyond the technological appeal, several macroeconomic factors are bolstering investor confidence in the region. The appreciation of the Malaysian ringgit to RM3.92 against the US dollar has provided a dual advantage for foreign fund managers, offering both capital appreciation and favorable currency translation.

Furthermore, the decision by Bank Negara Malaysia to keep the overnight policy rate steady at 2.75 percent has introduced a level of predictability that is highly valued in the financial services sector. This stability increases the probability of Malaysia receiving a higher weightage in global emerging market indices, which could trigger passive forced inflows from fund managers who are required to align their holdings with updated benchmarks.

With a steady gross domestic product growth forecast between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent, the country is increasingly seen as a safe haven for institutional investors seeking stability within the volatile Southeast Asian market. The narrative surrounding these inflows is evolving from short-term speculative activity to long-term structural allocation. Investors are now closely monitoring the execution of key government initiatives, including the 13th Malaysia Plan, the National Energy Transition Roadmap, and the New Industrial Masterplan.

Such policies provide a roadmap for sustainable growth and industrial modernization. Additionally, reports from JP Morgan highlight that Malaysia is making tangible strides in improving its corporate governance standards. The MY Value Up program is particularly noted for its potential to unlock value in underperforming stocks and improve the overall valuation of the market.

This shift from policy intent to actual execution is signaling to the world that Malaysia is serious about enhancing its representation in regional indices and attracting high-quality institutional capital. However, not all market observers are entirely convinced that this is a permanent structural rotation. Some analysts argue that the current inflows may be tactical rather than strategic.

For instance, some suggest that the financial services sector is currently acting as a liquid, dividend-yielding parking spot rather than a conviction buy. This is evidenced by the fact that while banks saw record highs in January, they also experienced significant outflows in March when geopolitical risks in the Middle East intensified.

Other perspectives suggest that the current trend reflects a short-term tactical move into undervalued large-cap stocks in the Asean region, supported by a softening US dollar and improved macro sentiment. While there is agreement that AI and data center investments provide structural support, the sustainability of these flows will depend on whether the market can transition from simple positioning to a wider recovery in corporate earnings.

Nevertheless, the combination of resilient GDP growth, improving policy credibility, and fiscal reform narratives continues to make Malaysia an attractive destination for global capital





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