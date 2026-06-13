Foreign Influence Campaigns on Social Media Platforms Target Indian Community in Singapore

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the blocking of 14 posts on YouTube, Facebook, and X for targeting the Indian community in Singapore. The modus operandi of these accounts is to first draw followers with clickbait and then introduce divisive messaging. The posts selectively use images and footage of crowded streets and Indian devotees to claim that Singapore is overcrowded with Indians.

FILE PHOTO: The posts selectively used images and footage of crowded streets to back their claims that Singapore is "overcrowded" with Indians, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

- BloombergSuddenly, the same page is amplifying inflammatory narratives claiming Singapore is being "taken over" by Indians. This pivot from casual clickbait to narratives that could undermine the Republics racial harmony and multiculturalism was among the patterns that The Straits Times found after examining five of the accounts involved in 14 posts that the Government has ordered blocked on YouTube, Facebook and X for targeting the Indian community.

This modus operandi – which was most pronounced on Facebook – resembles techniques seen in foreign influence campaigns, where social media accounts first draw followers with clickbait before introducing divisive messaging. The posts selectively used images and footage of crowded streets in Little India and of Indian devotees at a religious festival here to back their claims that Singapore is "overcrowded" with Indians, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

One Chinese-language Facebook page, with its name translating into English as Singapore Fun House, has more than 86,000 followers and posts Singapore-related news daily. Created in November 2020, it was known at that time as Xiu Jie Kais Love Manual and posted photos of the Taiwanese actor almost daily. Less than a year later, it was renamed Malaysia Fun Facts Museum, before adopting its current name in June 2022.

None of the nine people managing the page appears to be Singapore-based – seven are in Hong Kong, one is in the United States, and the last has an undisclosed location. Yet the page routinely posts Singapore-related news, sharing links to various Chinese-language websites that look similar, despite having different names. These websites all list the same operator in their privacy policies: Wubianjie, a China-based digital marketing company.

Another Chinese-language Facebook group that shared anti-Indian content appears to follow the same playbook. Its name translates to Malaysia Must Go Fanss Tips Section. It shares Malaysian news and redirects those who click the links to websites also operated by Wubianjie. The company previously drew scrutiny from Taiwans National Security Bureau and Reporters Sans Frontieres (RSF), which flagged the company for its alleged links to a foreign influence campaign.

The April report by RSF, or Reporters Without Borders, said Wubianjie, based in the Chinese port city of Qinhuangdao, controls hundreds of Facebook pages which weave in narratives aligned with Beijings perspective. The Taiwanese bureau said in 2025 that Wubianjie operates social media accounts on Facebook, Threads and X, posting about "soft topics" to expand its reach before attempting to sway public opinion.

In Singapores case, Law and Second Home Affairs Minister Edwin Tong said on June 6 that investigations show that the offending content was "likely generated organically by various foreign netizens". On YouTube, ST found three accounts that posted anti-Indian videos. Although there was no evidence connecting the YouTube channels to a single corporate entity such as Wubianjie, they all uploaded content that originally came from Chinese social media platforms such as Douyin, Chinas equivalent of TikTok.

A Hong Kong-based channel, Im Sun Huo Wang Studio, appeared to have lifted content from a Chinese comedians videos on Bilibili, one of Chinas biggest video-sharing websites. On the YouTube channel, however, the clips are interspersed with what appear to be AI-generated videos made to resemble news broadcasts commenting on geopolitics. MHA flagged one of these videos for targeting the Indian community. Another YouTube channel republished videos from a Douyin account bearing the same name, Li Shuyong Storytelling Theatre.

It lists its location as the US and has just 199 subscribers. Its Douyin video claiming that "Indians are taking over Singapore" has amassed more than 66,000 likes and 3,000 comments since it was posted on June 1.

When asked if the authorities will act against users who share such content on Chinese platforms, a spokeswoman for MHA told ST that the disabling directions it issued to YouTube, Facebook and X are meant to prevent Singapore users from accessing the inflammatory posts that originated from China-based platforms.

"Agencies will continue to monitor for content which is assessed to contain harmful or offensive narratives that could undermine our social cohesion," she said. "If similar content that is accessible by Singapore users is detected, we will not hesitate to take further action as needed to protect Singapores interests.

" Similar themes have emerged on a series of social media accounts with the same name, mixiaoman88, which criticised the Governments recent move to block content targeting the Indian community as an attempt to stifle freedom of expressio





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Foreign Influence Campaigns Social Media Platforms Indian Community Singapore Crowded Streets Little India Religious Festival Chinese-Language Facebook Pages Hong Kong-Based Channel AI-Generated Videos Douyin Tiktok Bilibili Youtube Channels Wubianjie National Security Bureau Reporters Sans Frontieres Freedom Of Expression Government Block Content Singapores Interests

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