Foreign construction worker sentenced to prison and caning for outraging the modesty of five women

A 41-year-old Bangladeshi national was sentenced to 18 months in prison and one cane stroke by the High Court due to committing five cases of outraging modesty while near LRT and MRT stations in Kuala Lumpur. Four previous Magistrates' Courts' sentences were set aside, with a global sentence of 18 months imprisonment in one case.

A foreign construction worker was found guilty of outraging the modesty of five women while near LRT and MRT stations in Kuala Lumpur. The person, a 41-year-old Bangladeshi national, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and one cane stroke.

The sentences of four previous Magistrates' Courts were set aside, imposing a global sentence of 18 months imprisonment for all five cases. The court also ordered him to be caned in one case. The offences were committed between April 10 and 25. Under Section 354 of the Penal Code, the maximum penalty is ten years in prison, a fine, caning, or any combination thereof.

Before the sentencing, the deputy public prosecutor urged the court to impose a stronger deterrent sentence, stressing the gravity of outraging modesty in public. The accused's lawyer also requested for an order to repatriate him to Bangladesh after his sentence to cover all arrangements





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Foreign Construction Worker Outraging Modesty Sentenced To Prison And Caning LRT And MRT Stations Maluri MRT Station Taman Midah MRT Station April 10 To 25 Section 354 Of The Penal Code Human Rights Violation Public Humiliation Legal Proceedings

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