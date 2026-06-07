Food Poisoning Incident at Rawang Tahfiz Centre: 27 Under Investigation

Health authorities are probing a suspected food poisoning case involving 27 individuals, including students and elderly residents, after they fell ill following a meal at a Rawang tahfiz centre. All victims are stable and under medical observation.

The Gombak Health Office is currently investigating a suspected food poisoning incident that affected 27 individuals at a tahfiz centre in Kundang , Rawang . The victims, comprising tahfiz students and elderly residents from a nearby care home, began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming food sourced from external vendors on June 4, 2026.

All affected persons were promptly rushed to nearby healthcare facilities, including Sungai Buloh Hospital, and are now reported to be in stable condition. Preliminary findings indicate that the food consumed was the likely cause, prompting health authorities to collect samples for laboratory analysis. The Ministry of Health has opened an investigation under the Food Act 1983 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Police have also appealed for public cooperation, urging anyone with information to come forward and avoid speculation that could hinder the ongoing inquiry





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Food Poisoning Tahfiz Centre Rawang Gombak Health Office Ministry Of Health Sungai Buloh Hospital Elderly Care Home Kundang Bernama

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Embassy confirms no citizens affected in Lufthansa incident at Frankfurt AirportKUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — No Malaysians were affected after a Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 aircraft suffered a nose landing gear failure while preparing for departure at Frankfurt Airport...

Read more »

FamilyMart apologises, says delivery rider’s wellbeing attended to after viral soup incidentKUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — FamilyMart Malaysia has apologised over an incident involving a delivery rider who was allegedly splashed with hot soup in a viral video, saying it has...

Read more »

Govt to scale up food rescue efforts under Ihsan Food Bank programmeKOTA KINABALU, June 7 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) plans to strengthen the Ihsan Food Bank (i-FB) programme this year through the development of a...

Read more »

27 students, senior citizens at Sungai Buloh tahfiz school affected by food poisoningHead's daughters, actors Emily and Daisy Head, told the Press Association news agency that the actor passed away due to complications from pneumonia.

Read more »