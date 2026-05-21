FMM Calls for Immediate Enforcement of GPA 2025 Amid Middle East Crisis

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturing (FMM) has raised concerns about the impact of the Middle East crisis on Malaysian manufacturers, citing freight and insurance cost increases. They urge the government to enforce the GPA 2025 to protect the integrity of the 'Buy Malaysian' policy and strengthen the credibility of the procurement system.

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturing (FMM) has urged the government to immediately enforce the Government Procurement Act (GPA) 2025, citing the impact of the Middle East crisis.

Jacob Lee, the FMM president, expressed concerns about the freight and insurance costs rising due to shipping route disruptions caused by the Iran war. This has led to direct cost pressures for Malaysian manufacturers who rely on imported inputs. Global trade shifts have also intensified trade diversion pressures, potentially causing government procurement channels to supply goods without meeting local content requirements





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Middle East Crisis Government Procurement Act Buy Malaysian Manufacturing Industry

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