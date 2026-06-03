Flavio Cobolli's Superstition Helps Him Reach French Open Quarter-Finals

Italy's Flavio Cobolli has taken his superstition up a notch at the French Open this year, using 14-times winner Rafa Nadal's preferred shower stall as he continues his dream run towards a first Grand Slam title.

Italy's Flavio Cobolli has taken his superstition up a notch at the French Open this year. The 24-year-old Italian tennis player has been using 14-times winner Rafa Nadal 's preferred shower stall as he continues his dream run towards a first Grand Slam title.

Cobolli took a big step towards his goal with a 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 quarter-final win over fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday. The win revealed that he had stuck to the same tension level in his racket strings in Paris.

In an on-court interview, Cobolli revealed that he had not changed his daily routine to stay at the venue to watch the match between his compatriots Matteo Berrettini and Matteo Arnaldi, preferring instead to go for a meal with his friends. Cobolli's superstition is not limited to the shower, he also sticks to the same menu at the same restaurant every day.

He believes that his daily routine has been the key to his success at the French Open this year. Cobolli said that on one occasion, former world number one Nadal had knocked on the door of the shower in the locker room when he was using it to request that he make it quick. The Italian player's superstition has been noticed by many, including Nadal, who has been impressed by Cobolli's dedication to his routine.

Cobolli's success at the French Open has made him a fan favourite, and his superstition has only added to his charm. The Italian player's dream run towards a first Grand Slam title continues, and it will be interesting to see if he can maintain his superstition and win the title





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