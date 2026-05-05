Five Suspects Detained in Connection with Illegal Loan Shark Syndicate and Firearms Seizure in Kedah

Kedah police have arrested five individuals linked to 'Geng Atan', an illegal moneylending syndicate, and a mechanic found with firearms. The syndicate members are accused of intimidation and arson, while the mechanic faces charges related to illegal firearm possession and drug use.

ALOR SETAR: Authorities in Kedah have successfully apprehended five individuals, including a husband and wife, linked to a criminal network known as ' Geng Atan '. This group operated as enforcers for an illegal moneylending syndicate, specializing in intimidation tactics targeting individuals around Sungai Petani .

The Kedah police chief, Comm Datuk Adzli Abu Shah, revealed that the investigation commenced on April 16th following a report filed by a 27-year-old man whose vehicle was deliberately set ablaze after experiencing difficulties in repaying an online loan. A comprehensive series of raids and subsequent arrests, initiated on April 26th, resulted in the detention of four men and one woman, all ranging in age from 31 to 43.

Initial drug screenings indicated that all five suspects tested positive for drug use and possessed prior criminal records, highlighting a pattern of involvement in illicit activities. The investigation uncovered that these individuals functioned as contracted operatives, tasked with executing various criminal acts on behalf of the syndicate. These actions included the delivery of threatening notes, the vandalism of property through paint splashing, and the arson of victims' vehicles.

The suspects reportedly received direct instructions from a currently unidentified 'mastermind' who remains at large. Upon receiving these orders, they diligently carried out their assigned tasks, receiving remuneration ranging from RM300 to RM600, contingent upon the severity and nature of the criminal act committed. The group's operations have been ongoing since February, and during this period, they actively recruited additional individuals, including those struggling with drug addiction, to participate in their illegal endeavors.

The arrest of these five suspects has directly led to the resolution of eleven previously reported cases, demonstrating the effectiveness of the police operation. Currently, authorities are actively pursuing two additional suspects believed to be affiliated with the same criminal group. The case is being prosecuted under a combination of legal statutes, including Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951, Sections 435 and 427 of the Penal Code, and Sections 12(2) and 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Comm Adzli strongly cautioned the public against engaging with loan sharks, citing the case of the victim who borrowed RM200 but only received RM150, and continued to be harassed even after full repayment. This exemplifies the predatory and exploitative nature of illegal lending practices. In a separate incident, police in Kedah also arrested a 45-year-old local mechanic following a raid conducted at a vehicle repair shop in Baling on May 1st at 12:30 am.

During the raid, authorities seized a collection of firearms, including two pistols, two air rifles, and one imitation pistol, along with a quantity of live ammunition, steel pellets, and other related items. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had acquired the pistols from an acquaintance residing in a neighboring country, while the air rifles were constructed through self-assembly. The suspect initially claimed that all the firearms were intended solely for his personal collection.

However, a subsequent urine test confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in his system, raising concerns about his motives and potential involvement in other criminal activities. The suspect is currently being held in remand until May 7th to facilitate further investigations under Section 7 of the Firearms Act 1971, as well as Sections 8(a) and 36 of the Arms Act 1960. This case underscores the ongoing efforts to combat the illegal possession and trafficking of firearms within the region.

The police are meticulously examining the suspect's connections and activities to determine the full extent of his involvement in any potential criminal enterprises. The discovery of these weapons highlights the importance of vigilance and proactive law enforcement measures to ensure public safety. The authorities are committed to thoroughly investigating this matter and bringing any additional perpetrators to justice.

The combination of drug use and illegal firearm possession presents a significant threat to the community, and the police are dedicated to addressing this issue with the utmost seriousness. Furthermore, the Kedah police are committed to dismantling illegal lending syndicates and protecting vulnerable individuals from their predatory practices. The arrest of the 'Geng Atan' members represents a significant blow to this criminal network, but the investigation remains ongoing to identify and apprehend the 'mastermind' orchestrating these activities.

The police are also working to trace and recover any funds obtained through illegal lending, and to provide support and assistance to victims of loan shark harassment. The authorities are urging anyone who has been targeted by loan sharks to come forward and report their experiences, assuring them that their identities will be protected.

In addition to combating illegal lending, the police are also focused on addressing the underlying issues that contribute to individuals seeking out these services, such as financial hardship and lack of access to legitimate credit options. By working with local communities and government agencies, the police aim to create a more supportive environment that reduces the demand for illegal loans and protects individuals from exploitation.

The successful seizure of firearms in Baling also demonstrates the police's commitment to tackling gun crime and ensuring the safety of the public. The authorities are working to strengthen border controls and disrupt the flow of illegal weapons into the country. The ongoing investigations into both cases are a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the Kedah police force, and their unwavering commitment to upholding the law and protecting the community





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Illegal Moneylending Loan Sharks Kedah Police Arrest Firearms Drugs Intimidation Arson Geng Atan Sungai Petani Baling Crime Investigation

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