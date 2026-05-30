Five Miners Rescued from Flooded Laos Cave, Two Still Missing

Five of seven miners trapped in a flooded Laos cave for 10 days have been rescued in a multinational operation. Two remain missing as divers continue searching.

In a dramatic multinational rescue operation, five of the seven miners trapped inside a flooded cave in central Laos for over a week have been brought to safety, as efforts continue to locate the remaining two missing individuals.

The rescue, which involved Thai-based divers and local authorities, took place in the Phonxay district of Xaysomboun province, approximately 200 kilometers northeast of the capital Vientiane. The miners, all Laotian villagers, entered the cave system on May 20 to collect bat guano or explore, but rising water levels flooded the passages, trapping them deep underground. The rescue team, comprising divers from Thailand, Laos, and international experts, worked tirelessly to navigate the narrow, dark, and partially submerged tunnels.

On Friday, May 29, the first miner was successfully extracted, and by Saturday, May 30, a group of four more were freed, bringing the total rescued to five. Divers described the operation as extremely challenging due to poor visibility, strong currents, and silt that reduced visibility to near zero.

The rescued miners were immediately taken to a nearby medical facility for evaluation and treatment, though reports indicate they were in stable condition despite having been trapped for 10 days without sunlight or adequate food. The families of the rescued miners expressed overwhelming relief and gratitude, but the focus now remains on the two still missing.

'We will not stop until we find them,' said Mikko Paasi, a Thailand-based diver involved in the rescue, in a social media update. Norrased Palasing, another diver, emphasized the team's determination: 'Everyone is still fighting with everything we have - our strength, our hearts, and our hope.

' The Laotian government has coordinated with international partners, and the rescue unit remains on standby at the cave site. The exact situation of the missing duo is unknown, but rescuers are exploring every possible passage, including deeper sections that may have air pockets. The local community has also rallied, providing supplies and prayers for the success of the mission. The incident bears resemblance to the 2018 Thai cave rescue, though with a smaller scale.

The cave, located in a remote mountainous region, is prone to flash flooding during the rainy season, which typically begins in May. Authorities have warned locals to avoid entering caves during this period. The rescue teams are using advanced diving equipment, including rebreathing apparatus and underwater communication devices, to extend their search.

As of the latest update, the operation continues with hope and caution, with officials expressing cautious optimism that the two missing miners might still be found alive in air pockets within the cave. The rescue has drawn global attention, with many praising the bravery and coordination of the multinational team.

'We are doing our utmost,' said a Laotian official, adding that the priority is to bring everyone home safely. The story of survival and unity underscores the challenges of cave rescues in Southeast Asia, where geological and weather conditions often complicate such efforts. For the families waiting anxiously, every minute feels like an eternity, but the spirit of the rescue team remains unbroken. With five saved, the mission is partly complete, but the search for the last two continues unabated





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Laos Cave Rescue Miners Trapped Multinational Operation Flooded Cave Xaysomboun Province

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