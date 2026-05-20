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Five men have been charged for the murder of an 18-year-old youth in Tanjung Rambutan last week. The five individuals are SK Siri Sakti Vell, K Thiruchelvan, Shashipal Singh Manmuhan Singh, N Thaneshwaran, and P Ukenthiran.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, read together with Section 34 for a criminal act with common intention. The accused are accused of murdering SK Kerisnan, 18, near the Sri Subramaniar Temple on May 12. Those convicted could face the death penalty, or up to 40 years' jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

One new species found in Sarawak forest reserves, a species of leafhopper, is particularly interesting for its unique set of adaptations to its habitat. However, as many as two others are still awaiting confirmation of their identities. Apart from the leafhopper, 80 other species have been found, most of them unexamined for their medicinal properties or biotechnological potential.

The new species adds to the scientific knowledge of these rich habitats while also supporting the conservation efforts of the wildlife in these reserves.. On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Johor has stated that aggressive conduct towards the media is not part of the culture here. This comment comes after reports of some politicians inciting violence during debates on the SARA land deal.

Instead, the chief minister emphasized that dialogue and understanding are important in maintaining peace and harmony, not just the public but also among politicians. He believes that understanding and dialogue are strong foundations for progress and development





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