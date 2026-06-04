Five Injured in Kelana Jaya Line Train Incident

Five passengers on the Kelana Jaya Line were injured when the train they were on came to an abrupt stop after its automatic safety system was activated this evening. The incident occurred near Dang Wangi Station at 6.07 pm, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause.

Five passengers on the Kelana Jaya Line were injured when the train they were on came to an abrupt stop after its automatic safety system was activated this evening.

In a statement, Rapid KL said the incident involved train number 62 near Dang Wangi Station at 6.07 pm. The activation of the system is part of the train's built-in safety features designed to respond immediately to unexpected situations. Following the sudden stop, a passenger who was standing is believed to have lost balance, causing the water bottle he was holding to strike a glass panel at the side of the seating area.

The impact shattered the panel, and fragments struck several passengers seated nearby, As a result, five passengers sustained injuries, with two taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further treatment, while three others received treatment at the scene before continuing their journey. According to Rapid KL, other passengers on board were not injured and were asked to disembark at Damai Station to continue their journey on the next train.

The statement said as a precaution and in line with standard operating procedures, the train involved has been taken out of service to allow for a thorough technical inspection. The Kelana Jaya Line services continued to operate as usual, although train frequency was adjusted at several locations while the affected train was taken out of service. Rapid KL has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident and will continue to prioritise passenger safety and comfort.

Passengers are advised to always hold on to handrails and remain in a stable position throughout the journey, especially when the train is moving or approaching stations





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Kelana Jaya Line Rapid KL Train Incident Passenger Safety Investigation

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