Five individuals sentenced to imprisonment and fines for driving under the influence of alcohol

Five individuals were sentenced to imprisonment and fines for driving under the influence of alcohol after pleading guilty in the Traffic Court. The court also prohibited them from holding or obtaining a driving license for two years. In a separate case, two individuals were fined for failing to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the money deposited into their bank accounts.

Five individuals, each aged between 19 and 35, were sentenced to a one-day imprisonment and fined RM10,000 by the Traffic Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The individuals, Arwinah Makrun, 29, Ezequel Irwin, 33, Olfen Ng, 29, Cylister Michael, 35, and Audreco Voo, 22, made separate confessions in front of Magistrate Marilyn Kelvin. If they fail to pay the fine, Ng and Ezequel will serve a six-month imprisonment sentence, while Arwinah, Cylister, and Audreco will be imprisoned for five months. The court also prohibited the five defendants from holding or obtaining a driving license for two years, starting from the date of conviction.

Arwinah was found driving a Perodua Kenari on Jalan Penampang-Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, around 2 am on May 2, with an alcohol content of 198 milligrams per 100 milliliters of blood, exceeding the permitted limit. Ezequel admitted to driving a Mitsubishi Triton on Jalan Pintas, Penampang, around 12.20 pm on the same date, with an alcohol content of 202 milligrams per 100 milliliters of blood.

Ng admitted to driving a Ford Ranger on Jalan Pintas, Penampang, around 1 am with an alcohol content of 91 milligrams per 100 milliliters of blood. Cylister admitted to driving an Isuzu D-Max near SMK Bahang, Penampang, around 1 am with an alcohol content of 100 milligrams per 100 milliliters of blood.

Audreco was found driving a Hyundai i40 near a Petron station in Bundusan at 2.40 am on May 17, with an alcohol content of 164 milligrams per 100 milliliters of blood. All five were charged under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for a prison sentence of up to two years and a fine of between RM10,000 and RM30,000 if found guilty.

Prosecution was handled by Traffic Prosecution Officer Inspector Amrin Mohamad Arif and Inspector Irian Shah. In a separate case, two individuals were fined RM100 each or imprisoned for three days for failing to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the money deposited into their bank accounts. Wong Jim Loong, 27, admitted to having RM13,000 in his GXBank account at a house in Taman Foo Loong, Kota Kinabalu on October 21, 2024, without being able to explain the source of the money.

Md Safwan Zairul, 19, admitted to having RM600 in his Bank Simpanan Nasional account in Kampung Putaton, Penampang on July 23, 2025, without a satisfactory explanation regarding the origin of the money. Both were charged under Section 22A(1) of the Sabah Minor Offenses Ordinance, which provides for a fine of up to RM100 or imprisonment of up to three months, or both. Prosecution was handled by Inspector Yusdi Basri.





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Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol Traffic Court Imprisonment Fines Driving License Bank Accounts Satisfactory Explanation

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