Fishermen Grapple with Rising Diesel Costs, Threatening Operations

Zone C2 fishermen in Terengganu are struggling to operate due to soaring diesel prices, impacting their livelihoods and potentially the local fishing industry. The Terengganu State Fishermen's Association is calling for government intervention to alleviate the burden.

KUALA TERENGGANU : Fishermen operating Zone C2 boats in the state are facing a dilemma as they are unable to go to sea following the increase in diesel prices , which have reached RM6.02 per liter at the moment. If they cannot go to sea, their income is affected, but they have to bear the large operating costs if they go out to catch fish due to the situation.

The Chairman of the Terengganu State Fishermen's Association, Mat Yasim Mohammed, said that the drastic increase in fuel costs put a great strain on boat operators, thus affecting their daily operations. He said that Zone C2 fishermen should have been back at sea last March after the monsoon season ended, but they had to postpone operations due to the rising costs that they could not bear. “These Zone C2 fishing boat operators need a high capital, at least RM300,000 to cover various costs including worker permits (foreign crew), visas and fuel. “With the increase in diesel prices, it has a big impact on operations. To reduce the risk of losses, many have decided not to go to sea for the time being,” he told Utusan Malaysia here. Zone C2 fishing boats refer to deep-sea vessels larger than 70 GRT operating in the waters off the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia and the waters of Sabah and Sarawak, which are more than 30 nautical miles from the coast. Accordingly, Mat Yasim urged the government to review the fuel subsidy mechanism by expanding assistance to Zone C2 fishermen, as enjoyed by Zone A, B and C1 fishermen. He said that without proper support, the Zone C2 fishermen are at risk of being continuously affected and the local fisheries industry could be impacted in the long run. The increasing diesel prices have severely impacted the operations of Zone C2 fishing boats. The cost of fuel is a significant expense for these deep-sea vessels, which require substantial capital to cover various operational costs. The current price hike has made it difficult for fishermen to maintain their livelihoods and has forced many to cease operations altogether. This situation poses a threat to the local fishing industry, potentially leading to a decline in fish supply and economic hardship for those involved in the sector. The high fuel costs are impacting fishermen’s ability to generate income, putting a strain on their finances and making it difficult for them to provide for their families. Without government intervention, the situation will likely worsen, leading to further disruption in the fishing industry. Furthermore, the rising cost of fuel not only affects the fishermen but also impacts the overall supply chain of the fishing industry. The reduced number of fishing trips and the potential for reduced catches could lead to a decrease in the availability of fish in the market, ultimately affecting consumers. The fisheries industry is crucial to the local economy and plays a vital role in providing employment. The government must take the necessary action to alleviate the burden on fishermen by providing sufficient support and also ensuring the sustainability of the fishing sector. The high capital requirements for these boats, coupled with the complex administrative procedures for obtaining permits and visas, compound the challenges faced by the Zone C2 fishermen. This is a critical problem for the fishing community. The situation warrants urgent action from the relevant authorities to protect the livelihoods of the fishermen and ensure the long-term viability of the fishing industry. The current situation demands a comprehensive approach that includes a review of fuel subsidy mechanisms, financial assistance, and streamlining of operational procedures, which could mitigate the challenges faced by Zone C2 fishermen and safeguard their economic well-being and the fisheries industry’s survival.\Mat Yasim Mohammed emphasized the urgent need for government intervention, specifically advocating for an expansion of fuel subsidy benefits to include Zone C2 fishermen. He pointed out the disparity in support, highlighting that fishermen in Zones A, B, and C1 already receive such assistance. This disparity is creating an unfair burden on Zone C2 operators, who are now struggling to cover their operational costs. The prolonged absence of Zone C2 boats from the sea could have a far-reaching impact. It could disrupt the supply of fish, affecting both local markets and the broader seafood industry. Furthermore, the economic strain on fishermen could lead to job losses and financial hardship within the coastal communities. Mat Yasim's call for government action underscores the critical role that policymakers play in supporting the fishing industry and maintaining its sustainability. He suggests that, without such intervention, the industry faces severe and potentially irreversible damage, and further delay will cause further economic harm and societal disruption. It is crucial to address the specific needs of the Zone C2 fishermen, whose operations are particularly sensitive to fuel price fluctuations and operating costs.\The challenge faced by Zone C2 fishermen highlights the need for a comprehensive policy response from the government. Beyond fuel subsidies, other forms of assistance could include financial aid, such as low-interest loans or grants, and measures to streamline operational procedures, such as easing the permit acquisition process. Furthermore, the government could explore other ways to improve efficiency, such as providing training programs to help fishermen reduce fuel consumption or upgrading fishing gear. Collaboration between various stakeholders, including the government, the fisheries association, and financial institutions, could provide a more holistic and sustainable solution. It's imperative that the government conducts a thorough evaluation of the existing policies, the current situation and the needs of the fishermen to ensure that its actions are appropriate and effective. Failure to act swiftly and decisively could have dire consequences, including a decline in fish supply, economic hardship in coastal communities, and a significant blow to the local fishing industry. The government’s responsiveness to this crisis will define its commitment to supporting a crucial segment of the economy, safeguarding the livelihoods of the fishermen and protecting the stability of the local markets





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