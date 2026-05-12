Fish Consumption Linked to Brain Health Improvements

Malaysian parents have long advised children to consume more fish due to its potential benefits for brain development. A study found that children who regularly ate fish scored higher on IQ tests and improved sleep quality. Additionally, older adults who consumed fish more regularly showed slower cognitive decline and a lower risk of dementia.

Malaysian parents have long argued that eating fish, particularly docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) rich ones, is beneficial for a child's brain development . A study followed children who regularly ate fish and found they scored 4.8 IQ points higher on average.

It was suggested that better sleep, which fish can enhance, partially explained the IQ boost. Similarly, a systematic review found that older adults who consumed more fish showed slower cognitive decline and lower rates of dementia. This is attributed to better blood flow to the brain and reduced inflammation. A meta-analysis confirmed that regular fish consumption was associated with a meaningfully lower risk of developing dementia.

One study even found visible differences in brain structure between frequent fish eaters and non-fish eaters, with fish consumers demonstrating healthier white matter fibres. However, fish oil supplements have mixed results in clinical trials, with researchers generally agreeing that getting DHA from actual fish produced better outcomes





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Fish Brain Development Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Cognitive Decline Dementia

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