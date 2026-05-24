Fish Bombing Destroys Star Reefs at Restoration Site in Sabah

Conservationists are expressing concern over the destruction of at least 10 planted star reefs and corals at a restoration site on Pulau Selakan off Semporna. Fish bombing is believed to be the cause of the damage, which has been attributed to illegal fishing practices.

Conservation ists on Pulau Selakan off Semporna are expressing deep concern over the destruction of at least 10 planted star reefs and corals. The damage was caused by fish bombing , according to Musedi Abd Hadi, manager of the Selakan Marine Conservation Group.

He described the incident as a devastating blow to their two-year effort to restore and cultivate the reefs. Hadi noted the presence of broken fragments and a crater, indicating the use of fish bombing. He believes the damage occurred a day or two ago, during the wee hours or after sunset. He also expressed frustration that despite increased enforcement and patrols, fish bombers continue to find new ways to carry out illegal fishing practices.

He believes these actions are becoming bolder, with the destruction of coral reefs in the area worsening. Diver Rasyid Abd Jal expressed his regret and anger at the use of such destructive methods by fishermen. He believes these actions are detrimental to the marine ecosystem and the livelihoods of those who depend on it





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Fish Bombing Coral Reefs Pulau Selakan Sabah Conservation Illegal Fishing

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