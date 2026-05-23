First State Religious School (SAN) and Kindergarten under Jheains in Telupid

The district of Telupid is set to have its first State Religious School (SAN) and kindergarten under the Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (Jheains).

The district of Telupid is set to have its first State Religious School (SAN) and kindergarten under the Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (Jh eains). The project is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

PAS has also been actively setting up their own kindergartens, Pasti, across Sabah and Sarawak with 40 identified for Sabah and 20 for Sarawak. The State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif visited the construction site and also presented special contributions for Masjid and surau activities as well as utility bill assistance.

The project scope includes two blocks with three classrooms each, an administration block, teachers’ room, surau, canteen and toilets, as well as external infrastructure, mechanical and electrical works





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Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (Jh State Religious School (SAN) Kindergarten PAS Pasti Sabah Sarawak Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) Sabah State Baitulmal Corporation Telupid Tongod Presidential Malay Party (PAS) Jheains Director

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